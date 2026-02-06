iQIBLA Jakarta brand store is about to open, the third generation smart Zikr Ring leads the new trend of consumption

iQIBLA brand store location iQIBLA brand sotre iQIBLA brand store inside The third generation smart Zikr Ring The third generation Muslim smart watch

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a widely recognized technology brand among the global Muslim community, iQIBLA announced that its first offline brand store in Indonesia will officially open in Jakarta on February 7, 2026. The landing of this flagship store marks a comprehensive upgrade of iQIBLA from online sales to offline experience, and also demonstrates the brand's in-depth layout and long-term commitment to the Indonesian market. From online to offline: Three years of deep cultivation has borne fruit Since entering the Indonesian market in 2024, iQIBLA has quickly established a reputation among Muslim consumers with its innovative smart Zikr Ring products. Through the precise operation of e-commerce platforms and the widespread dissemination of social media, the brand's user base in Indonesia continues to expand. The product line also extends from smart Zikr Rings to Muslim smartwatches. As of 2025, the number of users of iQIBLA smart Zikr Rings has exceeded one million, becoming a representative brand of technology products among the Muslim community in Indonesia.

The opening of the offline flagship store is an important milestone in iQIBLA's "online + offline" omni-channel strategy. Brand founder Jack Shao said: "Offline stores are not only a sales place, but also a window for us to deeply interact with users and convey brand value. We hope that through the immersive experience, more consumers can feel the technological charm and humanistic care of iQIBLA products.

Smart Zikr Ring: the perfect fusion of technology and faith

As the brand's core product, the iQIBLA smart Zikr Ring combines traditional praise culture with modern intelligent technology to provide a new way of religious experience for Muslims. The Innovative design and smart sensors built into the ring can record the number of tasbih in real time, Implement Qibla, prayer time reminders, step counting, and other functions, and synchronize it to the mobile phone through the APP, making it easy for users to review and share at any time.

"We hope that this product will not only become a powerful assistant for Muslims in their daily practice, but also rejuvenate traditional beliefs through the power of technology." iQIBLA's product director said at a recent media warm-up event. According to reports, the pre-sale volume of the new smart praise ring in the Indonesian market has exceeded expectations, showing that consumers highly recognize the brand's innovation.

Jakarta Flagship Store: Creating an Immersive Technology Experience Space

The upcoming Jakarta flagship store is located in the city's core business district, surrounded by numerous commercial, dining and cultural venues, ensuring high visibility and convenient accessibility. The interior design of the store combines modern technology and Islamic cultural elements, allowing consumers to experience the brand's cultural heritage and innovative spirit during the shopping process through interactive exhibitions and experience areas.

The flagship store has two functional areas: the product display area focuses on displaying the full range of iQIBLA products and the latest products. The interactive experience area allows consumers to operate products with their own hands and experience the convenience and fun of Muslim intelligent technology;

Opening Celebration: A feast that combines culture and technology

To celebrate the opening of the flagship store, iQIBLA will hold an opening ceremony and themed events. On the opening day, the store will invite the well-known local Ustad to perform a blessing ceremony, demonstrating the brand's respect for Indonesian culture. Consumers have the opportunity to experience iQIBLA's latest series of third-generation Muslim smart wearables and participate in limited-time offers and giveaways. It is worth noting that 50 local Indonesian technology bloggers and Muslim community leaders, as well as Islamic music performances, will inject vitality into the scene and expand brand influence through live broadcast and offline interaction.

"We look forward to letting more Indonesian consumers understand the brand story and product value of iQIBLA through this opening event." The head of iQIBLA's Indonesian market said, "In the future, we will continue to invest resources to deepen localized operations and provide better products and services for the Indonesian Muslim community." ”

Industry impact and future outlook

iQIBLA's offline layout has injected new vitality into the Indonesian Muslim technology consumer market. In recent years, with the continuous growth of Indonesia's economy and the improvement of the spending power of Muslim groups, market segments such as smart wearable devices and religious technology products have shown explosive growth. With its precise market positioning and innovative product design, iQIBLA has quickly occupied a leading position in this market segment.

Looking ahead, iQIBLA plans to gradually expand the entire Indonesian market with its flagship store in Jakarta as a hub, and explore cooperation with local religious institutions and cultural groups to further deepen the brand's influence in Indonesian society. At the same time, the brand will continue to invest in research and development to launch more smart products that meet the needs of Muslims, consolidating its market position as the "Muslim No. 1 technology brand".



Location of iQIBLA Jakarta Flagship Store：

Ruko D’East Residence

Jl. Raya Condet No.77 11 2, RT.2/RW.3, Gedong,

Kec. Kramat Jati, Jakarta Timur, DKI Jakarta 13

