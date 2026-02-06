Logo for Jiangxi Jinhaiyou New Energy Resources Technology Co.,Ltd

Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Industrial Power Solutions: How China’s Leading Battery Manufacturers Are Shaping the Future of Mobility

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global industries accelerate their transition towards electrification and sustainable energy, the demand for reliable, high-performance traction batteries has surged. Traction lead-acid batteries remain a cornerstone for industrial mobility, powering everything from material handling equipment to electric utility vehicles. Amidst this growth, Chinese manufacturers have solidified their position as global leaders, combining scale, innovation, and stringent quality control. This article highlights three of China's foremost traction lead-acid battery manufacturers, with a special focus on the industry standout, Jiangxi Jinhaiyou New Energy Resources Technology Co., Ltd. ( HAIYOU brand), a company that exemplifies excellence in both traction lead-acid and advanced lithium battery technologies.Despite the rapid rise of lithium battery technology, traction lead-acid batteries continue to dominate specific industrial segments due to their proven reliability, cost-effectiveness, and robust performance in deep-cycle applications. Recent trends in global logistics, warehouse automation, and green industrial parks have further cemented their importance. Leading Chinese battery companies are not only optimizing traditional lead-acid technology but are also pioneering hybrid systems and next-generation energy storage solutions, positioning themselves at the nexus of industrial power and renewable energy integration.1. Jiangxi Jinhaiyou New Energy Resources Technology Co., Ltd. (HAIYOU)Corporate Powerhouse: Scale and CertificationEstablished in 2005, Jiangxi Jinhaiyou New Energy Resources Technology Co., Ltd. has evolved into a vertically-integrated battery powerhouse. Operating from a modern 4-acre facility in the High-tech Industrial Park of Yugan County, Nanchang, the company boasts two dedicated production plants: one for advanced lithium battery production and another specializing in high-performance traction lead-acid battery and energy storage lead-acid battery systems.The company's commitment to world-class standards is validated by an impressive portfolio of international certifications, including ISO9001 for Quality Management, ISO14001 for Environmental Management, and ISO45001 for Occupational Health and Safety. These certifications underpin every battery that leaves its production line, ensuring reliability for global partners.Innovation and Technological ProwessHAIYOU distinguishes itself through significant R&D investment, holding numerous patents for battery design, safety, and manufacturing processes. This innovation fuels a diverse product ecosystem:• Traction & Industrial Power: A comprehensive range of traction lead-acid batteries engineered for forklifts, pallet jacks, and industrial cleaning equipment, known for deep discharge recovery and long service life.• Lithium Mobility Solutions: Cutting-edge E-bike lithium battery, E-Scooter lithium battery, E-tricycle lithium battery, and E-motorcycle lithium battery packs utilizing stable LFP and high-energy NCM chemistries.• Renewable Energy Integration: Scalable solar energy storage lithium battery and solar battery systems (2.56KWh to 16KWh) for residential and commercial use, enabling energy independence.• Specialty Applications: Reliable power for golf cart lithium battery and energy storage lead-acid battery solutions for backup power and off-grid applications.Market Leadership and Global ReachWith products exported to over 20 countries across Europe, America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, HAIYOU has built a reputation for durability and value. The company's dual expertise in both lead-acid and lithium technologies allows it to offer tailored battery solutions, making it a one-stop shop for global distributors and OEMs.Ms. Nancy Shi, International Sales Director, states: "Our vision at HAIYOU is to power progress sustainably. Our traction batteries are the workhorses of industry, while our lithium solutions drive the future of mobility and clean energy. Our certifications and patents are not just plaques on the wall; they are our daily commitment to every partner who chooses HAIYOU battery."Connect with HAIYOU:· Website: https://www.jxhylkj.com/ · Phone/WhatsApp: +86 18870238656· Email: nancy.shi@jxhylkj.com· Address: High-tech Industrial Park, Yugan Country, Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, China.2. Zhejiang Guangyu Power Technology Co., Ltd.With a focus on industrial and motive power, Guangyu Power is a key player in the traction battery sector. The company specializes in manufacturing robust traction lead-acid batteries for forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and mining vehicles. Their products are known for high volumetric energy density and resistance to vibration, crucial for demanding environments. They maintain a strong supply chain network, ensuring timely delivery for large-scale industrial projects.3. Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., Ltd.Sacred Sun is renowned for its deep-cycle technology and long-lasting energy storage lead-acid battery and traction products. They serve a broad market, including renewable energy storage, telecommunications backup, and electric vehicle traction. Their R&D efforts focus on extending battery cycle life and improving charge acceptance, making their batteries highly efficient for solar hybrid systems and frequent cycling applications in material handling.Conclusion: The Strategic Advantage of Chinese Traction Battery ManufacturersThe featured manufacturers, led by innovators like Jiangxi Jinhaiyou (HAIYOU), demonstrate why China remains the epicenter for traction battery manufacturing. The combination of massive production scale, rigorous quality systems (ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001), continuous technological innovation, and a comprehensive product portfolio from traction lead-acid battery to solar energy storage lithium battery provides global buyers with unmatched choice and value.For businesses seeking reliable power solutions for industrial mobility, from traditional forklifts to the latest electric trikes and solar-powered systems, partnering with a top-tier Chinese manufacturer like HAIYOU offers a strategic pathway to efficiency, sustainability, and competitive advantage. Explore their solutions today at www.jxhylkj.com

