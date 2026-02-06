TurfGrass Experts Opens Northern Kentucky Office - NKY Lawn Care Expansion

TurfGrass Experts | Northern Kentucky TurfGrass Experts | Northern Kentucky - Tree and Shrub Treatments TurfGrass Experts | Northern Kentucky - Healthy and Thick Lawn TurfGrass Experts | Northern Kentucky - Weed Free Lawn and Flower Beds TurfGrass Experts | Northern Kentucky - Perfect Front Lawn

TurfGrass Experts now serves Northern Kentucky with lawn care, tree & shrub treatments, and pest control services led by ISA Certified Arborist Dustin Schaffer.

UNION, KY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurfGrass Experts has opened a new office in Union, Kentucky, extending its lawn and landscape care services to Northern Kentucky communities. The new location at 10598 US-42, Union, KY 41091 brings turf management expertise from the Greater Cincinnati area to homeowners in the region, responding to demand for professional lawn care services.

More information is available on the company's website at turfgrassexperts.com/nky/.

Dustin Schaffer, Kentucky Account Manager, leads the Union branch with credentials that position him among the highly-qualified professionals in the field. With over 18 years in the green industry - including six years managing golf course turf - Schaffer holds degrees in Turfgrass Management and Horticulture and is a graduate of the Davey Institute of Tree Science. As an ISA Certified Arborist, which requires prescribed, full-time arboriculture experience and passage of an exam according to the International Society of Arboriculture, there is strong validation of his technical expertise. Schaffer also maintains pesticide applicator certifications in both Ohio and Kentucky, where commercial applicators must pass general standards and category-specific exams and complete continuing education annually to remain certified.

The Union office delivers three core service tiers designed to address common lawn and landscape concerns while remaining affordable to homeowners. The company's 6-Step Lawn Application Program starts at $40 per application, or an entire seasonal package is available for as low as $240, covering pre-emergent crabgrass control, multiple fertilization treatments, and targeted weed management throughout the growing season. This approach has been proven to promote dense, healthy turf.

Tree and Shrub Treatments include Deep Root Feeding - which applies fertilizer into the soil to minimize runoff - and pest control for boxwoods, arborvitae, and other vulnerable plants. Mosquito, Ant, Flea and Tick Control services offer families and pets protection from nuisance pests in outdoor spaces.

TurfGrass Experts emphasizes operational practices that prioritize child and pet safety alongside environmental responsibility. Certified technicians use turf management methods that encourage thick, vigorous lawns to naturally suppress weeds, reducing the need for herbicide applications. The company provides advance notice before every treatment, allowing homeowners to plan accordingly and maintain open communication with service teams. The company's processes align with best practices for protecting families and pets from the harmful effects of chemicals, which means they emphasize low-toxicity products, appropriate application timing, and proactive homeowner communication.

Customer testimonials are already coming in from the new service area, reflecting the positive results and value that the Northern Kentucky expansion now brings to the region. One verified review highlights results and notes that TurfGrass Experts delivers the same number of yearly applications and the same results as the customer's previous supplier for less money, emphasizing competitive pricing without sacrificing quality. Another customer reports improved grass quality and praises the team's responsiveness to questions and concerns. A third review commends reasonably priced service and communication regarding service times, recommending the company's services. TurfGrass Experts guarantees customer satisfaction, backing its commitment to reliable, professional lawn and landscape care.

Northern Kentucky homeowners seeking free quotes, plant health evaluations, or expert consultations can contact the company for more information. Residents of Union, Covington, Erlanger, Florence, Fort Mitchell, and Walton can now access the same turf management and tree care expertise that has served the Greater Cincinnati area for over six years.

For more details, visit turfgrassexperts.com/nky/ or call (859) 379-TURF.

