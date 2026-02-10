Comercio TV Launches Nationwide on Xfinity, Bringing 24/7 Spanish-Language Financial News to U.S. Homes

Comercio TV now available on Xfinity

The 24/7 channel expands U.S. cable reach with live market coverage, expert analysis, and practical financial education—en español.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comercio TV, the 24/7 Spanish-language financial news and education channel, announced today its nationwide launch on Xfinity, expanding access to real-time market coverage and practical money insights for U.S. audiences.With this distribution milestone, Comercio TV brings financial news, investing education, and market context, en español to Xfinity viewers across the country, further strengthening the channel’s mission: “La economía en tu idioma.” Comercio TV is available at no additional cost to NOW TV Latino and Xfinity Latino customers.“Being available on Xfinity nationwide is a major step forward for our growth and for the audiences we serve,” said Freddy Arias Jr., Co-Founder of Comercio TV. “Our community deserves clear, consistent financial coverage in Spanish: built for everyday decision-making, not just headlines.”Built for the Market Day, And the Real WorldComercio TV delivers around-the-clock programming format designed to keep viewers informed and confident—whether they’re tracking markets in real time or learning foundational concepts at their own pace. Programming includes:- Live market coverage and analysis, including key moments tied to the New York Stock Exchange trading day- Educational capsules created in partnership with The American College of Financial Services- Coverage that connects market moves to the real economy, personal finance, business, and long-term planningExpanding Access for Viewers and Value for SponsorsComercio TV’s nationwide presence on Xfinity supports the channel’s long-term strategy: scale distribution, grow consistent viewership, and create a premium environment for sponsors seeking to reach Spanish-speaking consumers with credibility and continuity.Comercio TV is positioned as a brand-safe, information-first network where financial institutions, fintech companies, insurers, consumer brands, and public-facing organizations can align with programming rooted in trust, clarity, and utility.Comercio TV is now available to Xfinity customers nationwide. Channel placement may vary by market; viewers can search “Comercio TV” in the Xfinity program guide or check local listings.About Comercio TVComercio TV is a 100% Spanish-language, 24/7 financial news and education channel delivering market coverage, analysis, and practical investing and money content. Built to serve U.S. Hispanics and Spanish-speaking audiences globally, Comercio TV makes finance approachable, relevant, and actionable—La economía en tu idioma.About Comcast CorporationComcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

