UHN Plus Launches 'How Do They Vote?' / '¿Cómo votan?' – Free Bilingual Tool To Track Congressional Votes

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UHN Plus, a leading digital media platform delivering real-time news and civic tools to audiences across the United States and Latin America, today announced the nationwide launch of its innovative, free bilingual platform: “How Do They Vote?” (in English) and “¿Cómo votan?” (in Spanish). This powerful tool empowers every American—with a special emphasis on accessibility for Spanish speakers—to instantly identify their representatives in Congress and examine their voting records on the issues that matter most.The platform is now live at https://comovotan.com (Spanish primary) and https://howdotheyvote.com (English version). It features automatic language detection based on the user's browser settings, plus a manual language selector for easy switching between English and Spanish. The tool is also accessible via https://comovotan.uhnplus.com Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, UHN Plus has seen explosive growth, surpassing 1.2 billion impressions across social media channels in just three months (July–October 2024), while gaining over 330,000 new followers and achieving a 43% increase in reach. The platform continues to expand its influence through high-engagement coverage of U.S. politics, global affairs, and breaking news, serving as a trusted source for millions.“How Do They Vote?” / “¿Cómo votan?” makes previously scattered, often English-only and jargon-filled congressional data simple and transparent for everyone. Users enter their ZIP code to instantly see their U.S. Representative and two Senators—complete with photos and concise, up-to-date summaries of key votes from recent years. All information is sourced exclusively from official public records (Congress.gov, GovTrack, and congressional registers) and presented in clear, straightforward language—accessible regardless of English proficiency, political experience, or background.“Our goal is to give all Americans verifiable, easy-to-understand facts about what their elected officials are doing,” said the UHN Plus team. “Information on congressional votes is often fragmented, technical, and not available in Spanish. We’ve centralized it, made it bilingual, and delivered it with one click—empowering voters of every community ahead of the critical 2026 midterm elections. The Spanish-language accessibility remains a core priority to reach and inform the large and growing Spanish-speaking population in the U.S.”The tool highlights votes on issues relevant to everyday Americans, including:- Immigration control and border security- Economic relief, inflation, and job creation legislation- Healthcare reforms (drug pricing, insurance, Medicaid)- Education policies (college aid, charter schools, vouchers)- Public spending, national debt, and social programsNo registration is required, and no personal data is collected—only the ZIP code is needed for accurate, district- and state-specific results.As millions of voters prepare to shape the November 2026 midterm elections, and with increasing public demand for transparency and accountability from elected officials, this tool provides reliable, non-partisan insight to help individuals evaluate whether their representatives align with their priorities—available in the language they prefer.About UHN PlusUHN Plus is a dynamic digital media platform providing breaking news, alerts, in-depth analysis, and interactive civic tools in both English and Spanish. Focused on political, economic, and social developments relevant to audiences in the U.S. and Latin America, UHN Plus—based in Coral Gables, Florida—has built a massive, engaged following across major social platforms, becoming a go-to resource for real-time information and empowerment tools for all Americans.

