OBIC Products Announces Project of the Year at Annual OBICcon Event

Photo of Midwest Infrastructure Coatings Award Pipe Before Coating Pipe after OBIC Polyurea and rehabilitation

Midwest Infrastructure Coatings wins OBIC’s 2025 Project of the Year for completing a 54” RCP rehab project in 6 days.

Midwest Infrastructure Coatings took a failing piece of infrastructure and used OBIC’s 1100PW polyurea to provide a long-term solution under incredible time constraints.” — Dustin Schlachter, CVO of OBIC

BRYAN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OBIC Products is proud to announce that Midwest Infrastructure Coatings (MIC) has been awarded the 2025 Project of the Year. The announcement was made during the 2026 OBICcon annual event, where representatives from the OBIC Certified Installer network and key vendors gathered to recognize excellence in infrastructure rehabilitation.The Project of the Year award is the highest honor within the OBIC network, signifying a commitment to advancing the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure worldwide. This year, certified installers from across the globe submitted a diverse range of projects, spanning from standard manhole rehabilitations to complex, large-scale tank linings.Midwest Infrastructure Coatings earned the top spot for their exceptional work on the Pierce-Burch Water Treatment Plant 54” RCP Rehabilitation in Arlington, Texas.Restoring Critical Infrastructure Under PressureThe Pierce-Burch Water Treatment Plant, operated by Arlington Water Utilities, produces over 18 billion gallons of drinking water annually. A critical 420-foot section of 54-inch reinforced concrete pipe (RCP)—used as a stormwater chemical injection conduit—was found to be in a state of severe degradation.The project presented a daunting list of challenges:• Severe Structural Issues: Significant joint spalling and a measurable 0.85-inch joint offset.• Extreme Contamination: Calcium buildup of up to 6 inches and heavy sand accumulation.• Confined Space: A restrictive 4.5-foot internal diameter that limited crew mobility.• Tight Timeline: A critical December shutdown window required the project to be completed rapidly to restore plant operations.Innovation and EfficiencyWhile the City of Arlington provided a 30-day window for the rehabilitation, Midwest Infrastructure Coatings set an aggressive internal goal of 14 days. Through meticulous surface preparation, which included the manual removal of over 130 five-gallon buckets of debris, and the expert application of OBIC’s lining system, the MIC team shattered expectations.The project was successfully completed in just 6 days, finishing well ahead of schedule and ensuring the plant returned to full capacity faster than anticipated.A Partnership for the Future“This project exemplifies the core mission of the OBIC network,” said Dustin Schlachter, CVO at OBIC Products. “Midwest Infrastructure Coatings took a failing piece of infrastructure and used OBIC’s 1100PW polyurea to provide a long-term solution under incredible time constraints. This type of project represents the gold standard for rehabilitation with polyurea.”The City of Arlington expressed high satisfaction with the quality and delivery of the project. Due to the success of this phase, MIC has already been secured to rehabilitate the second half of the pipeline in December 2026.###About OBICOBIC is a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection. OBIC specializes in providing cutting-edge products that safeguard and extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure. Our mission is to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that address the most challenging corrosion and structural issues faced by wastewater systems, water tanks, manholes, and other critical structures. Learn more about the OBIC advantage at: www.obicproducts.com

