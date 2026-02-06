Joe Bonamassa Releases Landmark Album ‘B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100,’ A 32-song Tribute Celebrating His Life and Legacy

Photo Credit - Robert Sebree - Nick Nelson

Today also marks the highly anticipated release of “The Thrill Is Gone” featuring music icons Chaka Khan & Eric Clapton

This is a remarkable project of celebration, a perfect tribute, and truly represents B.B. King at his best.” — Raw Ramp

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From protégé to torchbearer, Joe Bonamassa honors his hero B.B. King with today’s release of B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100. The expansive 32-song tribute starring 40+ special guests was curated and produced by Joe Bonamassa in celebration of B.B. King’s 100th birthday. Released via Bonamassa’s KTBA Records, the album arrives as the culmination of a months-long rollout before revealing the full scope of King’s enduring influence. Today also marks the highly anticipated single release of “ The Thrill Is Gone ” featuring music icons Chaka Khan and Eric Clapton. B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 album is Out Now via KTBA Records on Double CD, Triple Vinyl (180 Gram) and Digital. Stream all 32 tracks HERE The idea for the project emerged when Bonamassa realized that, despite King’s towering stature, no definitive musical tribute was taking shape around the centennial. “What we figured out was that nobody was really doing a tribute record to him,” Bonamassa explains. “It wasn’t really on anyone’s radar. So, in January of 2025, we decided to start the B.B. King Blues Summit 100 album.”At the center of the completed album is the long-anticipated recording of “The Thrill Is Gone,” featuring Eric Clapton and Chaka Khan. One of the most iconic recordings in the blues canon, the song represented both an opportunity and a responsibility. From the outset, Bonamassa and co-producer Josh Smith approached the track with a singular focus: honor the weight of the original by giving the artists the space, support, and trust to deliver it honestly.“You can’t do a B.B. King tribute record and not do ‘The Thrill Is Gone,’” Bonamassa says. “It’s such an iconic song, and it’s a big ask.” When it came time to record it, there was no room for compromise. “For Eric Clapton and Chaka Khan doing ‘The Thrill Is Gone,’ we used real strings, real horns. The budget was whatever it cost, because you only get one chance to do this correctly. And I think we nailed it.”That philosophy guided the project as a whole. With more than 50 artists contributing across 32 tracks, the production process could easily have become unwieldy. Instead, Bonamassa found the opposite to be true. “Everybody showed up and brought their A-game,” he says. “Dealing with 32 songs and all those artists, to have little to no resistance on anything, you go, ‘Okay, we’re doing this right.’”Rather than assembling a traditional compilation, Bonamassa and Smith built the album from the ground up, recording core tracks first and then inviting artists to step into songs that carried personal meaning for them. “We weren’t making sound-alikes,” Bonamassa notes. “We played it in the spirit of B.B. King, but we did our own versions.”Produced with the full support of the Estate of B.B. King and The B.B. King Music Company, Blues Summit 100 brings together an intergenerational group of artists spanning blues, rock, soul, and beyond. Across its 32 tracks, the album features performances from Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Keb’ Mo’, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, George Benson, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Marcus King, Warren Haynes, Dion, Larkin Poe, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Bobby Rush, Michael McDonald, Slash, Aloe Blacc, Trombone Shorty, and many others.Bonamassa describes the lineup as intentional, not exhaustive. “We wanted a good cross-section,” he says. “Artists who are icons, and artists who maybe aren’t as well-known yet.” The result, he believes, is something rare. “In my opinion, this is the greatest gathering of blues artists in the last 50 years for a bespoke album that started from scratch. And it came together because of B.B. King himself. No other person could have made this happen.”The project was first announced on September 16, 2025 – B.B. King’s 100th birthday – with the release of its opening tracks and a commitment to a slow, intentional rollout. Over the following months, Blues Summit 100 unfolded in stages, allowing individual performances to stand on their own before revealing the album’s full arc. Along the way, the project drew national attention, including a CBS Mornings feature exploring Bonamassa’s early relationship with King and the deeper motivation behind the album, as well as recognition from Esquire, which named it among the Most Anticipated Albums of 2026.At its core, Blues Summit 100 is rooted in Bonamassa’s own history with King, who first invited him on tour at age 12. That early mentorship shaped not only Bonamassa’s musical path, but his understanding of responsibility, generosity, and stewardship within the blues community. Those values guide the project throughout – from the way artists were approached to the care taken in honoring the material.B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 is available now on all digital platforms, as well as in physical formats including a double CD and a 180-gram triple LP vinyl edition. Proceeds from the project support the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, extending King’s legacy through education, preservation, and direct support for musicians.As the album arrives in full, Bonamassa continues to bring its spirit to the stage throughout 2026, with select performances featuring artists connected to the project and tributes woven into his live shows. Together, the album and its ongoing life onstage reflect the central idea behind Blues Summit 100: that the blues endure through care, collaboration, and a shared commitment to doing the music right.B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 - Full Track listDisc 1:1. Paying The Cost To Be The Boss feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram2. Don’t Answer The Door feat. Marcus King3. To Know You Is To Love You feat. Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks4. Let The Good Times Roll feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt5. Sweet Little Angel feat. Buddy Guy6. When It All Comes Down (I’ll Still Be Around) feat. Larry McCray7. When Love Comes To Town feat. Slash, Shemekia Copeland & Myles Kennedy8. The Thrill Is Gone feat. Chaka Khan & Eric Clapton9. Watch Yourself feat. Jimmie Vaughan10. Why I Sing The Blues feat. Bobby Rush11. Sweet Sixteen feat. Jimmy Hall & Larry Carlton12. Don’t You Want A Man Like Me feat. Larkin Poe13. I’ll Survive feat. Keb’ Mo’14. Heartbreaker feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales15. There Must Be A Better World Somewhere feat. George Benson16. Chains And Things feat. Gary Clark Jr.Disc 2:1. How Blue Can You Get feat. Warren Haynes2. You Upset Me Baby feat. Chris Cain3. Ghetto Woman feat. Ivan Neville4. Night Life feat. Paul Rodgers5. Ain’t Nobody Home feat. Jade MacRae & Robben Ford6. Bad Case Of Love feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor7. Never Make A Move Too Soon feat. Dion8. Three O’Clock Blues feat. Marc Broussard9. Think It Over feat. Train & Chris Buck10. It’s My Own Fault feat. Kim Wilson11. Every Day I Have The Blues feat. D.K. Harrell12. Please Accept My Love feat. John Nemeth13. So Excited feat. Aloe Blacc14. When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer feat. Dannielle De Andrea15. Playin’ With My Friends16. Better Not Look Down feat. Kirk FletcherABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 29th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his highly acclaimed 17th studio album Breakthrough, which has been described as his most adventurous and genre-defying album to date. Only in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Robert Jon & The Wreck and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

