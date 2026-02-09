New Streaming Platform Eternal Entertainment Launches Free, Ad-Free Faith-Based Entertainment Worldwide

Eternal Entertainment Launches Free, Ad-Free Faith-Based Streaming Platform

Now Streaming Internationally at ee.watch

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As streaming subscription costs continue to rise globally, a new platform is offering a free, ad-free alternative for audiences seeking faith-based, family-friendly content. Eternal Entertainment has launched ee.watch , an international streaming platform providing free access to films, documentaries, and series rooted in Christian values and faith-inspired storytelling.Available worldwide, ee.watch curates uplifting entertainment designed for shared family viewing, with content that encourages reflection, purpose, and meaningful conversation. The platform is completely free to access and contains no advertising, allowing viewers to watch with confidence and without interruption.The platform is currently available online at ee.watch and can be viewed on home entertainment systems using standard screen-casting options such as AirPlay, Chromecast and similar technologies, allowing audiences to watch on televisions as well as computers and mobile devices."Our mission is to provide a space where audiences can enjoy meaningful content that resonates with their values," said Cameron Lyon, of Eternal Entertainment. "We believe that by offering this service free of charge and without ads, we are setting a new standard in the streaming industry and fulfilling a significant need for faith-based entertainment."Beyond entertainment, ee.watch is designed to support audiences on their spiritual journey. Many titles on the platform include optional, thought-provoking additional materials such as Bible studies, Scripture references, and discussion questions. These resources are suitable for personal reflection, family use, churches, and small groups, extending the viewing experience beyond the screen.Eternal Entertainment also introduces a transparent, creator-first support model. Viewers on ee.watch can choose to tip the filmmakers behind the content they enjoy. Seventy percent of each tip goes directly to the creators, twenty percent supports hosting and marketing costs, and ten percent is donated to faith-based charities such as food banks and homeless shelters—allowing audiences to support both storytelling and charitable impact through their viewing choices.Unlike traditional streaming services, ee.watch does not charge subscription fees and does not run ads.Eternal Entertainment is now streaming at ee.watch. Audiences can sign up at ee.watch and follow the platform on social media for new releases, recommendations, and community updates.Eternal EntertainmentThe home of family movie night.Free. Faith. Films. Forever.

