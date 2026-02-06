SVN Commercial Partners Ranks Fifth Nationally in 2025 SVN Brand Rankings and Top TEN Globally for Third Straight Year

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN Commercial Partners (“SVNCP”) announced today that the firm has been ranked Fifth Overall Globally in the 2025 SVN Brand Rankings, as revealed at last week’s SVN Annual National Conference in Palm Springs, CA. Approximately ten members of the SVN Commercial Partners team attended the conference to celebrate the achievement alongside peers from across the country.

The ranking places SVN Commercial Partners among the Top 5 offices out of more than 200 SVN offices nationwide, marking the firm’s third consecutive year finishing in the Top 10—a milestone that underscores its continued production and consistency. SVNCP is rooted in its client first “Deliberately Different” approach to commercial real estate.

In addition to the firm’s national ranking, three SVN Commercial Partners professionals received distinguished national recognition with the SVN President’s Award, one of the highest sales honors within the SVN organization. Bryan Myers, Corrie Gates, and Ashley Barrett Bloom all earned this honor which is presented to top-performing advisors across the SVN platform and all three finished within the top 5% of advisors in the brand.

“We are honored to not only finish in the top five, but we were the number one firm in non-NFL cities,” said Managing Partner Ashley Barrett Bloom of SVN Commercial Partners. “The consistency of finishing in the top ten for three straight years is an achievement that we are proud of.”

The firm credits its success to a combination of experienced leadership, a collaborative team structure, and the SVN platform’s shared network model, which embraces the entire brokerage and buying community. With momentum from the 2025 rankings and multiple national award winners, SVN Commercial Partners looks ahead to continued growth and expanded market presence in the year ahead client first brokerage and relationship building."

For additional information, offering materials, or to schedule a discussion, interested parties are encouraged to visit svncp.com or contact Donna Marrero Zaldivar, donnazaldivar@svn.com or 239.314.8527.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.