AI Platform Launches to Scale Medicare & Medicaid Dual Enrollment and Recertification—Reducing Costs and Revenue Leakage

Right Skale launches DualEnroll.ai, an AI platform automating Medicare and Medicaid dual enrollment and recertification.

Missed Medicare & Medicaid enrollments & Re-Certification are driving avoidable member loss, compliance risk, and revenue leakage for payers.

Manual enrollment is costing payers eligible members, revenue, and compliance confidence. AI-driven enrollment is now essential to scale, retain members, and operate audit-ready.” — Vinod Sharma, Healthcare Payer Transformation Expert, Right Skale

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Skale Inc. today announced the launch of DualEnroll.ai, an AI-powered platform designed to automate Medicare and Medicaid dual enrollment and recertification for healthcare payers. The platform addresses long-standing enrollment challenges that have led to avoidable disenrollment, revenue leakage, and growing compliance risk across the industry.Despite more than 12 million Americans qualifying for both Medicare and Medicaid, enrollment processes remain heavily manual—often taking 6–8 weeks, with high error rates and significant administrative cost. As regulatory scrutiny increases and dual-eligible populations grow, these inefficiencies have become unsustainable.“Dual enrollment is no longer a back-office process—it’s a strategic risk,” said Vinod Sharma, Healthcare Payer Transformation Expert at Right Skale. “Manual workflows are causing payers to lose eligible members and revenue. DualEnroll.ai brings the intelligence, speed, and audit readiness needed to operate at scale.”DualEnroll.ai automates eligibility validation, enrollment, and renewals through a single, secure platform. Early deployments show 40–60% cost reduction, 90% fewer errors, and processing times reduced from weeks to minutes—while improving continuity of coverage for members.As CMS oversight tightens and margins compress, Right Skale believes AI-driven enrollment platforms will be essential for payers to retain members, reduce operational risk, and stay compliant.Availability:DualEnroll.ai is available & learn more atAbout Right SkaleRight Skale is an AI-first technology partner helping enterprises modernize complex workflows and turn AI ambition into measurable impact.Media Contact:info@rightskale.ai

