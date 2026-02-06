Switzer Learning Center Appoints Janina Gricius as Director of Student Services

Janina Gricius, Switzer Learning Center’s new Director of Student Services, leading counseling services, district referrals, and student support programming.

A trusted partner for districts, Switzer expands leadership to ensure smooth referrals and consistent, trauma‑informed student support.

Switzer is a place where students can access the therapeutic, behavioral, and academic supports they need to thrive.” — Janina Gricius, M.A., LMFT, ATR‑BC

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switzer Learning Center , a WASC‑accredited nonpublic school and behavioral health center serving neurodiverse students across Los Angeles County, has appointed Janina Gricius, M.A., LMFT, ATR‑BC as Director of Student Services. In this expanded leadership role, Gricius will serve as the primary point of contact for school district referrals and manage the full intake process, ensuring timely communication, accurate placement decisions, and a smooth transition for students and families.With more than eight years at Switzer, Gricius has been a cornerstone of the Center’s integrated therapeutic and behavioral support model. She brings extensive experience in counseling, crisis response, IEP development, eligibility review, and cross‑disciplinary collaboration—expertise that will strengthen Switzer’s partnerships with school districts and ensure consistent, high‑quality support for students with complex learning, behavioral, and social‑emotional needs.As Director of Student Services, Gricius will oversee counseling services and student support programming. She will continue to guide therapeutic support across campus, including individual and group counseling aligned with IEP goals, art therapy interventions, and PEERS‑based social‑emotional instruction. During the 2024–25 school year, Switzer supported more than 85 students referred from 13 school districts and charter partners—reflecting a growing regional need for specialized, trauma‑informed educational environments.“Switzer is a place where students can access the therapeutic, behavioral, and academic supports they need to thrive,” said Gricius. “I’m honored to deepen our partnerships with districts and continue building systems that help families navigate the referral and placement process with clarity and confidence.”Gricius holds a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and Art Therapy from Phillips Graduate University and a bachelor’s degree in Art History from UCLA. She is a Certified PEERSProvider through the UCLA Semel Institute, with specialized training in evidence-based social skills instruction for adolescents.For more information about Switzer Learning Center’s programs or referral process, visit www.switzercenter.org ###About Switzer Learning CenterSwitzer Learning Center is a WASC-accredited non-public school and behavioral health center in Torrance serving neurodiverse students in grades 5–12. Switzer supports students with social, emotional, behavioral and learning differences through small classes, credentialed teachers, licensed therapists, and integrated therapeutic services. For nearly 60 years, Switzer has partnered with school districts across Los Angeles County to help students build academic confidence, emotional regulation and readiness for their next step. Learn more at www.switzercenter.org

