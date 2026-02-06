Top Tourism and Aviation Leaders Headline CTO Air Connectivity Summit in Bermuda

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stage is set in Bermuda for what promises to be a landmark gathering for regional aviation and tourism later this month: the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Air Connectivity Summit. Top airline executives, airport leaders, tourism ministers, directors and policymakers will converge to tackle one of the region’s most persistent challenges: improving air access.The one-day event, titled “Integrating Aviation and Regional Tourism Development,” is scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. Hosted by CTO in partnership with the Government of Bermuda, the summit forms part of the organization’s Spring Business Meetings and aligns with CTO’s Reimagine Plan and the work of its Airlift Committee to support sustainable growth through improved connectivity.“This summit brings together the people making decisions that directly shape how the region connects with itself and the world,” said CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper. “By uniting ministers, airline leaders, airport authorities and tourism executives in one forum, we are creating a platform for alignment, collaboration and action.”With modern infrastructure, year-round appeal and the recent launch of BermudAir, Bermuda offers a compelling example of how targeted air service can strengthen tourism resilience and economic development. Hosting the summit also provides an opportunity to showcase the island’s robust infrastructure and recent advancements while facilitating high-level dialogue on issues affecting the entire region, from intra-Caribbean routes to long-haul international air service.The agenda features a strong lineup of speakers and panels addressing critical industry topics. Edmond Rose, Consulting Director of Aviation at ASM Global Route Development, will present the CTO Air Connectivity Study, offering data-driven insights into regional trends. Rose brings more than 25 years of experience in airline planning and slot coordination.Opening remarks will be delivered by Owen Darrell, Minister of Tourism & Transport, Culture & Sport, Bermuda; Ian Gooding-Edghill, Chairman, CTO Ministerial Council & Minister of Tourism & International Transport, Barbados; Regis-Prosper; and Erin Wright, COO & Acting CEO, Bermuda Tourism Authority.Panels include “Airside Chat I: Route Development – Connecting the Region to the World,” featuring José María Giraldo, Managing Director of Operations for México, Central America, the Caribbean and Canada, American Airlines; Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Revenue, Network and Enterprise Planning, JetBlue Airways; Dave Hodges, Vice President, Americas, Virgin Atlantic; Matt Chaifetz, CEO, Contour Aviation; Jonathon Freye, Executive Director, Association of Value Airlines; and Adam Scott, Founder & CEO, BermudAir. The session will be moderated by Nicolás Gurwicz, Founder & Managing Director, Altura Aviation Consulting.“Airside Chat II: Routes Across the Region” will spotlight Sean Edwards, Country Manager – Caribbean & Cancún, Virgin Atlantic; Trevor Sadler, CEO, interCaribbean Airways; Casey Davy, CEO, Breeze Travel Solutions; Claudio Buncamper, Chief Commercial Officer, Sunrise Airways; and Marie McKenzie, Senior Vice President, Government & Destination Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc, who will address the link between homeporting and aviation. Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, will moderate.The “Ministerial Panel: Regional Skies – Ministerial Dialogue” will bring together Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Tourism, Commerce, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage, St. Lucia; Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications, Sint Maarten; Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports & Tourism, Anguilla; Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, Antigua and Barbuda; Minister Gooding-Edghill; and Minister Darrell. The panel will be moderated by former U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism and former CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Beverly Nicholson-Doty, now CEO, Figment Design.Additional perspectives on infrastructure and the visitor experience will be explored in “Aviation and Tourism Leaders Panel: From Runway to Resort – Connecting Aviation & Regional Tourism Development.” Opening remarks will be delivered by Danny Cohanpour, CEO, Trove Tourism Development Advisors, followed by a discussion featuring Rafael Echevarne, Director General, Airports Council International – Latin America and the Caribbean; Lawrence Scott, Chairman, Bermuda Airport Authority; Kurt Menal, Managing Director, BVI Airports Authority; Tim Morrison, General Manager, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club and Chairman, Bermuda Hotel Association; and Raoul Cooper, Director of Digital Identity, SITA. Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer, Grenada Tourism Authority, will moderate.Summit reflections and wrap-up will be led by Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism, Cayman Islands and Chair, CTO’s Airlift Committee, with closing remarks by William “Billy” Griffith, Chairman, Bermuda Tourism Authority.For further information, visit https://bit.ly/ctoairconnectivity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.