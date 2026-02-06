OmniWatch Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

OmniWatch customer service wins an award for "extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact." OmniWatch wins a Gold Stevie® Award in the 2025 American Business Awards®



SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmniWatch , a leading identity theft protection provider and subsidiary of PeopleConnect, has won a Bronze StevieAward in the Customer Service Department of the Year, Consumer Products & Services category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.The award recognizes OmniWatch’s customer service teams for their exceptional performance in reducing wait times, resolving sensitive identity theft concerns, and delivering consistently high customer satisfaction during a period of rapid growth and increased demand for consumer protection services “Protecting our customers doesn’t end with technology,” said Steven Gray, CEO of OmniWatch. “This award recognizes the real people behind OmniWatch, our customer service teams, who show up every day with empathy, urgency, and expertise to help customers navigate one of the most stressful experiences they can face. We’re incredibly proud of the standards they set and the care they bring to every interaction.”The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s premier honors for customer service, contact center operations, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization administers nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, including The American Business Awardsand The International Business Awards, recognizing excellence in the workplace across industries and regions.Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5, 2026.More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry, representing 41 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide, serving on eight specialized judging committees.Entries were considered in more than 100 customer service and contact center categories, including Customer Service Department of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Contact Center of the Year; more than 70 sales and business development categories; and more than 20 AI-focused categories recognizing excellence in artificial intelligence applications across sales and customer service operations.Award-Winning Customer Service PerformanceLaunched as a new service in 2024, OmniWatch’s customer service teams underwent extensive training to prepare them to support users facing identity theft, credit fraud, and other high-stress digital privacy incidents. That investment quickly translated into measurable performance improvements and strong customer outcomes.In under a year, the team significantly reduced Average Speed of Answer (ASA) times while maintaining high Problem Satisfaction (PSAT) and Relationship Satisfaction (RSAT) scores, demonstrating that faster service did not come at the expense of quality or care.One customer shared: “He provided me with the most outstanding customer service that I’ve ever received. He was willing to respond to anything I could possibly ask. Simple answers were just not enough for him—he gave and gave more and more.”Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, “The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements.”Evidence-Based RecognitionAs part of its nomination, OmniWatch submitted detailed supporting materials, including performance charts, tables, customer testimonials, and satisfaction survey results. These materials demonstrated sustained improvements in ASA, consistently high RSAT and PSAT scores, and strong third-party customer reviews.About OmniWatchFounded in 2022 and headquartered in San Diego, California, OmniWatch is an identity theft protection provider offering advanced data monitoring, credit alerts, and comprehensive identity theft insurance. Operating as a subsidiary of PeopleConnect, our OmniWatch team members consistently innovate to provide our customers with outstanding digital privacy and consumer protection tools while maintaining customer-focused service delivery.About The StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in over 70 nations and territories. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com Sponsors of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

