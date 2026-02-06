Real Estate Owners Gain Powerful New Asset Protection Option Through Breakthrough Land Trust Education Program
A groundbreaking self-help educational module to empower real estate owners and professionals with advanced asset protection strategies by using land trusts.
Through Breakthrough Land Trust Education Program
Larner Global Group, a recognized leader in the field of real
estate, legal education, and entrepreneurship, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking self-help
educational module designed to empower real estate owners and professionals with advanced asset
protection strategies through the use of land trusts.
The program enables participants to either become Land Trust Collaborators or to prepare land trust
documents for their own personal use—without complicated legal jargon. With more than 150,000 asset
protection land trusts formed by a single national title company, land trusts continue to be one of the
most underutilized yet powerful tools available to property owners and real estate professionals.
This flexible, modular program can be tailored to a wide range of professional and personal goals. Real
estate agents can use it as a lead-generation system or as a “Plan B” profit center. Property owners can use
it to adapt to today’s climate of aggressive and often frivolous litigation. Paralegals, legal document
preparers, and law offices can integrate the system into their existing practices to expand service offerings
and client value.
“At its core, this program is about clarity, confidence, and control,” said Larner, founder of
Larner Global Group. “Most people want asset protection, but they don’t want complexity. We teach real world
solutions in a step-by-step way that professionals and property owners can immediately understand
and apply.”
Dr. Larner is widely known for his ability to translate sophisticated legal and financial concepts into
practical strategies. Through easily digestible materials and motivational frameworks, he has helped
thousands unlock new opportunities by positioning themselves as land trust collaborators—often
becoming the “go-to” authority within their professional networks.
Participants learn how to describe solutions in a compelling and compliant way, shifting their focus
toward land trust formation and transforming outcomes for clients. Early wins are common, and the
collaborative nature of the model makes it easy to attract colleagues and referral partners who want to
promote their expertise under a proven framework.
According to Dr. Larner, land trusts offer more than 40 distinct advantages. His educational materials
include PowerPoint presentations that have been approved for Continuing Legal Education (CLE)
credit by the California and Hawaii State Bar Associations. A full overview of these advantages is
available at www.fortyadvantages.com.
Two of the most significant advantages include anonymity and confidentiality, achieved by holding
property in a land trust owned by an out-of-state LLC—often compounding asset protection. In many
cases, probate avoidance may also eliminate the need for a traditional living trust.
Dr. Larner, who coined the phrase “Settlement is an art,” emphasizes that litigation strategy often hinges
on motivation. “When assets are well protected, litigation frequently becomes an exercise in chasing
rainbows,” he said. For example, a California land trust owned by a Wyoming LLC can introduce federal
jurisdiction, dramatically increasing litigation costs and discouraging speculative lawsuits.
The program also addresses advanced scenarios, including legally navigating due-on-sale clauses,
preserving low-interest mortgages in high-rate environments, and reducing family law complications.
When property is placed into a land trust and converted to personal property, certain spousal consent
requirements may be avoided—often reducing the need for pre-nuptial or post-nuptial agreements.
“Most people are frustrated about money,” Dr. Larner added. “Money doesn’t come with an owner’s
manual. Unfortunately, many wait until after a financial crisis to act. This program is about proactive
education and strategic positioning.”
To celebrate the launch, Larner Global Group is offering a Free and Clear One-on-One Strategy
Session, allowing participants to explore applications of land trusts and asset protection principles refined
by Dr. Larner over four decades.
The Strategy Session Covers:
What problems you will solve
How you will solve them
Who you are solving them for
How to attract collaborators and referral
partners
How to consistently find and engage
prospects
The Educational Module Includes:
Collaborator Guide to Getting Started
Step-by-Step Marketing Guide
Sample Forms Book
Business Networking Manual
PowerPoint Presentation Slides
Presentation Scripts
“Ready, Set, Goal” Gameboard
2026
Contact:
Saul Larner, Ph.D., LL.M., MBA
Larner Global Group
Phone: (310) 867-4840
Email: CallDrSaul@settlementisanart.com
