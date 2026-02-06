Real Estate Owners Gain Powerful New Asset Protection Option Through Breakthrough Land Trust Education Program

A groundbreaking self-help educational module to empower real estate owners and professionals with advanced asset protection strategies by using land trusts.

Settlement is an Art” — Saul Larner, Ph.D., LL,M., MBA

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Owners Gain Powerful New Asset Protection OptionThrough Breakthrough Land Trust Education ProgramLarner Global Group, a recognized leader in the field of realestate, legal education, and entrepreneurship, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking self-helpeducational module designed to empower real estate owners and professionals with advanced assetprotection strategies through the use of land trusts.The program enables participants to either become Land Trust Collaborators or to prepare land trustdocuments for their own personal use—without complicated legal jargon. With more than 150,000 assetprotection land trusts formed by a single national title company, land trusts continue to be one of themost underutilized yet powerful tools available to property owners and real estate professionals.This flexible, modular program can be tailored to a wide range of professional and personal goals. Realestate agents can use it as a lead-generation system or as a “Plan B” profit center. Property owners can useit to adapt to today’s climate of aggressive and often frivolous litigation. Paralegals, legal documentpreparers, and law offices can integrate the system into their existing practices to expand service offeringsand client value.“At its core, this program is about clarity, confidence, and control,” said Larner, founder ofLarner Global Group. “Most people want asset protection, but they don’t want complexity. We teach real worldsolutions in a step-by-step way that professionals and property owners can immediately understandand apply.”Dr. Larner is widely known for his ability to translate sophisticated legal and financial concepts intopractical strategies. Through easily digestible materials and motivational frameworks, he has helpedthousands unlock new opportunities by positioning themselves as land trust collaborators—oftenbecoming the “go-to” authority within their professional networks.Participants learn how to describe solutions in a compelling and compliant way, shifting their focustoward land trust formation and transforming outcomes for clients. Early wins are common, and thecollaborative nature of the model makes it easy to attract colleagues and referral partners who want topromote their expertise under a proven framework.According to Dr. Larner, land trusts offer more than 40 distinct advantages. His educational materialsinclude PowerPoint presentations that have been approved for Continuing Legal Education (CLE)credit by the California and Hawaii State Bar Associations. A full overview of these advantages isavailable at www.fortyadvantages.com Two of the most significant advantages include anonymity and confidentiality, achieved by holdingproperty in a land trust owned by an out-of-state LLC—often compounding asset protection. In manycases, probate avoidance may also eliminate the need for a traditional living trust.Dr. Larner, who coined the phrase “Settlement is an art,” emphasizes that litigation strategy often hingeson motivation. “When assets are well protected, litigation frequently becomes an exercise in chasingrainbows,” he said. For example, a California land trust owned by a Wyoming LLC can introduce federaljurisdiction, dramatically increasing litigation costs and discouraging speculative lawsuits.The program also addresses advanced scenarios, including legally navigating due-on-sale clauses,preserving low-interest mortgages in high-rate environments, and reducing family law complications.When property is placed into a land trust and converted to personal property, certain spousal consentrequirements may be avoided—often reducing the need for pre-nuptial or post-nuptial agreements.“Most people are frustrated about money,” Dr. Larner added. “Money doesn’t come with an owner’smanual. Unfortunately, many wait until after a financial crisis to act. This program is about proactiveeducation and strategic positioning.”To celebrate the launch, Larner Global Group is offering a Free and Clear One-on-One StrategySession, allowing participants to explore applications of land trusts and asset protection principles refinedby Dr. Larner over four decades.The Strategy Session Covers: What problems you will solve How you will solve them Who you are solving them for How to attract collaborators and referralpartners How to consistently find and engageprospectsThe Educational Module Includes: Collaborator Guide to Getting Started Step-by-Step Marketing Guide Sample Forms Book Business Networking Manual PowerPoint Presentation Slides Presentation Scripts “Ready, Set, Goal” Gameboard2026Contact:Saul Larner, Ph.D., LL.M., MBALarner Global GroupPhone: (310) 867-4840Email: CallDrSaul@settlementisanart.com

