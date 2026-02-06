Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Global Day of Action on February 14 in Support of the Iranian People

The Transitional Leadership of Iran was formed in the summer of 2025 in Munich and is endorsed by the widest and most diverse coalition of Iranian opposition forces, both inside Iran and throughout the diaspora.

Global Day of Action on February 14 in Support of the Iranian People

The Transitional Leadership of Iran has issued a formal call for a Global Day of Action on February 14, marking a historic moment in which the free world is urged to act decisively to free Iranian.” — La Protest Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transitional Leadership of Iran (Opposition) Calls for a Global Day of Action on February 14A Historic Call for Coordinated Global Action to pressure the Islamic Republic regimethat has used mass violence against Iranian civil society and has been a challenge to International Security, was issued by the coordinating body of the opposition."The Transitional Leadership of Iran" formed in exile at the Munich conference has issued a formal call for a Global Day of Actionon Saturday, February 14, marking a historic moment in which the free world is urgedto act decisively—not only in support of the Iranian people, but in defense of its ownsecurity.Speaking in his capacity as transitional leader, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called onIranians in the diaspora and supporters of free democratic nations to mobilizesimultaneously in coordinated demonstrations across the world. This Global Day ofAction is not only a symbolic show of solidarity or a humanitarian appeal. It is a call fordecisive action to resolve the violent actions by the Islamic regime against Iranian civilians and to facilitate the liberation and self-determination of the Iranian people.In the eyes of Iranian civil society the “Islamic Republic” does not represent Iran or Iranians. It seized power through force in 1979, has never derived legitimacy from the free will of the people, and has sustained itself for decades through mass violence, executions, repression, and systematic violations of international law.Beyond Iran’s borders, the regime has become a central engine of global terror,regional instability, antisemitism, hostage-taking, cyber warfare, and transnational repression as stated by the United States Government. Its networks, proxies, and operatives, threaten democraticsocieties worldwide as described by the US justice system. Confronting this regime is therefore not only an act of charity towardIranians—it is a matter of US national security for the free world.Inside Iran, repression has escalated sharply, marked by mass killings of over 50,000innocent people, as announced by NGOs widespread arrests, and systematic internet shutdowns designed toconceal violent repression and silence the population. The Global Day of Action is intended to align global public pressure with the urgent need for policy decisions that can end thisregime’s capacity to harm both the Iranian people and the international community.Demonstrations are expected in cities worldwide, with Los Angeles, Munich, andToronto serving as central hubs anchoring a unified international mobilization.February 14: Clear Demands will.be announced.Participants will call on democratic governments to take six immediate actions, in theirown strategic and security interests:• Dismantle the regime’s machinery of repression and terror, including decisiveaction against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its command-and-controlinfrastructure as demanded by members of Congress• Apply sustained maximum economic pressure by freezing regime assetsworldwide and dismantling sanction-evasion networks that finance terrorism.• Protect the flow of information by preventing internet shutdowns and ensuringuninterrupted connectivity used to expose crimes and save lives.• End diplomatic protection and impose accountability, including expelling regimerepresentatives, pursuing legal action for crimes against humanity, and formallydesignating the IRGC as a terrorist organization.• Secure the immediate release of all political prisoners, including foreign and dualnationals held as hostages.• Prepare for a democratic transition by committing to recognize a legitimatetransitional authority when the regime collapses.A Global Moment of Strategic ResponsibilityFebruary 14 marks a moment of decision. The continued recognition andaccommodation of an illegitimate regime that rules through terror has prolongedsuffering and instability. Coordinated global action can shorten this violence, restoreaccountability under international law, and help bring about a free, sovereign, anddemocratic Iran.“This is not only Iran’s struggle,” the Transitional Leadership stated. “It is a collectivestand against an unlawful regime that threatens civilized nations. Acting now is aresponsibility owed to global security, international law, and the Iranian people’s right to choose their own future.”The Transitional Leadership of Iran was formed in the summer of 2025 in Munich and isendorsed by the widest and most diverse coalition of Iranian opposition forces, bothinside Iran and throughout the diaspora. United by shared democratic principles, thiscoalition has endorsed Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as the representative of the Iranianpeople’s democratic will.The Transitional Leadership of Iran works to end the illegitimate rule of the Islamic regime, restore Iran’s national sovereignty, and guide the country through a lawful transition to a free, democratic, and representative state grounded in the consent of its people.Rally Details — Los AngelesDate: February 14, 2026Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMLocation: Los Angeles City Hall200 N Spring StreetLos Angeles, CA 90012

