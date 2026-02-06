Beal University Canada Expands Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program with New Satellite Location in Miramichi

MIRAMICHI, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beal University Canada is pleased to announce the opening of a new satellite location in Miramichi, New Brunswick, dedicated to supporting the delivery and expansion of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) program. This expansion reflects the university’s commitment to addressing critical healthcare workforce needs and strengthening access to nursing education in Atlantic Canada.The Miramichi satellite location will play a key role in preparing future nurses for rewarding careers in healthcare, with a focus on meeting regional and provincial demand for highly trained nursing professionals. By offering localized access to nursing education, Beal University Canada aims to reduce barriers for students pursuing careers in nursing while supporting the sustainability of healthcare services in New Brunswick.“Amid strong interest and the high demand for Registered Nurses in the healthcare sector, Beal University Canada is excited to announce a fantastic opportunity for Miramichi residents and the surrounding areas of Northern, NB. By launching the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) degree at our brand-new satellite location in Miramichi, we are proactively addressing local workforce needs and fostering economic growth. This program is set to develop highly skilled, locally grown nurses, providing career-building credentials and ensuring our communities receive top-tier, culturally competent healthcare. Beal University Canada’s goal is simple: to empower future nurses to deliver exceptional care for their neighbors and residents.” said Sheryl DeWalt, President of Beal University Canada.The BScN program at Beal University Canada emphasizes academic excellence, hands-on learning, and preparation for real-world clinical environments. Graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and professionalism required to succeed in diverse healthcare settings and make meaningful contributions to patient care and community health.Local officials welcomed the announcement, noting the significance of expanding nursing education opportunities within the region. “Beal University of Canada, together with other NB based universities, is stepping up to the demand for increased nurses in New Brunswick. They have a very high retention rate, as most of their students come from NB and stay in NB!” stated the Hon. John Dornan, Minister of Health.Additonally, “We are beyond thrilled to have Beal University set up a campus in Miramichi,” said Mayor Adam London. “To have a university presence back in our community, and especially in healthcare fields of study that are in such high demand in our region and province, is a significant sign of progress for our community, local economy, and the local labour force. Congratulations to the Beal team and welcome to Miramichi.”The new Miramichi location underscores Beal University Canada’s broader mission to align education with workforce needs and to support communities through targeted, career-focused programs. The satellite location is expected to contribute to local economic development while helping ensure a strong pipeline of qualified nursing professionals for years to come. The Dean of The School of Nursing, Dr. Jessie Johnson, stated "Together we shape minds, strengthen communities, and build a future worthy of our highest aspirations. In nursing, we don’t just teach a profession — we nurture a calling.”About Beal University CanadaBeal University Canada is a postsecondary institution committed to delivering career-focused education that responds to industry and community needs. Through its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, the university prepares students for impactful careers in healthcare while supporting the wellbeing of communities across Canada.Media Contact:Kameron BradleyMarketingBeal University Canadamarketing@bealuniversity.ca

