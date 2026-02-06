CapLinked Expands GovCloud Virtual Data Room Capabilities to Support CMMC 2.0 and Continuous Monitoring

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapLinked , a leading provider of secure virtual data room (VDR) software for regulated industries, announced expanded support for CMMC 2.0 readiness and FedRAMP Continuous Monitoring (ConMon) workflows via its AWS GovCloud (US)-hosted platform.The update is part of CapLinked’s ongoing commitment to helping defense contractors, cloud service providers, and enterprise compliance teams meet the evolving demands of cybersecurity and federal compliance.CapLinked’s VDR platform—already trusted by government-facing organizations and investment banks—now offers purpose-built features to simplify CMMC gap analysis, assessor collaboration, and post-authorization ConMon documentation.“As CMMC 2.0 and ConMon take center stage in federal cybersecurity,” said Christopher Grey, President and Co-Founder of CapLinked, “we’re delivering tools that make those requirements not just achievable—but operationally efficient. Hosting on AWS GovCloud ensures our customers are working within a FedRAMP High-aligned environment by default.”Key Enhancements Now Available in CapLinked’s GovCloud VDR Deployment:• Dedicated CMMC Collaboration Templates: Preconfigured folder structures, role-based access controls, and logging aligned with NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 practices.• 3PAO and Assessor Workspaces: Secure, auditable environments for uploading SSPs, gap assessments, and remediation plans.• Continuous Monitoring Support: Document storage, versioning, and access logs for POA&Ms, vulnerability scans, asset inventories, and incident reports—aligning with FedRAMP ConMon.• Immutable Audit Trails: Tamper-evident logs for every document event, view, permission change, or access timestamp.• U.S.-Only GovCloud Infrastructure: Ensures ITAR, DFARS, and jurisdictional compliance for sensitive workflows.Supporting the Ecosystem: From Contractors to AdvisorsCapLinked’s enhanced GovCloud deployment is already in use by: - Prime contractors sharing contract deliverables and CUI with subcontractors - Cloud service providers (CSPs) working with 3PAOs during FedRAMP authorization - Legal and compliance teams preparing for audits and cybersecurity reviews - Investment bankers handling diligence on defense and aerospace transactionsThese updates also align with expectations from federal acquisition officers, procurement leads, and cybersecurity regulators who increasingly expect proof of secure collaboration—not just static policy documents.“CMMC and ConMon require real workflows—not just paper policies,” said Tracewell Gordon, CEO of TruLata, a consulting partner to CapLinked. “CapLinked gives clients a usable, auditable workspace that supports both authorization and daily operations.”Available NowThe expanded GovCloud deployment and CMMC-specific feature set are available immediately to enterprise customers. CapLinked also provides: - White-glove onboarding and workspace setup - Support for U.S. government contractors and supply chain partners - Compliance documentation to assist in CMMC and FedRAMP alignmentTo learn more or request a demo, visit: www.caplinked.com/cmmc-compliant-vdr About CapLinkedCapLinked provides secure, audit-ready collaboration software built for modern enterprise. Used by financial institutions, defense contractors, law firms, and regulated companies, CapLinked delivers virtual data room functionality with built-in compliance support. CapLinked is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates globally.

