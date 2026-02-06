VOTE ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL 'BEST CULTURAL FESTIVAL' IN U.S.

Celtic girl with shamrock Find the Celt in You! VOTE NOW for St. Augustine's unique Celtic Festival, in USA TODAY's 10 Best 2026

Celtic celebration receives second nomination from USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards

Find the Celt in You in Americas oldest Celtic city!” — Albert Syeles

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second consecutive year, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been nominated for Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards, which highlights the country’s best attractions, destinations, events, and more, picked by a panel of travel and lifestyle experts. Readers will cast their votes over the next four weeks and can vote once per day until ballots close at 11:59 a.m. EST on Monday, March 2, 2026.“We’re so honored to be nominated again this year,” says Festival Director Pat Syeles. “Each year, our goal is to produce the finest Celtic festival in the United States. Our organizers and volunteers put so much love into this event. It’s nice to see that recognized by such a prestigious publication.”This is the second year in a row the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been nominated, ranking #4 in 2025. To cast your vote for the Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, visit USA TODAY 10BEST Reader’s Choice Awards’ website https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/ or click here . On the website, search for the Celtic Music & Heritage Festival under the Best Cultural Festival tab. The top 10 winners, as ranked by USA TODAY 10 BEST readers, will be announced at noon EDT on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Now in its 15th year, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival will be March 14-15, at Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Drive in downtown St. Augustine, Florida. It is North Florida’s premier celebration of all things Celtic, offering renowned national and international musical acts, traditional Scottish feats of strength at The Highland Games, an exclusive Whiskey Tasting event, an array of cultural activities, traditional food and beverage, Celtic-themed vendors, and interactive kids’ activities. This year’s headlining musical acts include Albannach, Syr, Steel City Rovers, Mudmen, The Druids, Gaêlica, and Celtic Conundrum. The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival kicks off with the popular St. Patrick Parade, recognized as the oldest in the country, first held in St. Augustine in 1601.General Admission tickets for the Celtic Music & Heritage Festival are $25. Children 12 and under, and active-duty and retired military personnel, are free. First responders receive a $5 discount on general admission tickets. VIP All-Weekend tickets are $100. Tickets can be purchased online at celticstaugustine.com/tickets , in person at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, or at the festival gate.ABOUT ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Since 2011, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been the hallmark of celebrating Celtic culture. Held at Francis Field in Historic Downtown St. Augustine on March 14-15, the two-day festival features traditional and Celtic rock bands from Ireland, Scotland, and Canada; the Highland Games; vendors including artisan crafts, food, and drink; kid-friendly activities; an Irish whiskey and Scotch tasting; and America’s oldest St. Patrick Parade on March 14. Produced by Romanza–St. Augustine, Inc. Photos can be found here . Learn more at celticstaugustine.com and follow along on Facebook @CelticStAugustineMusicFest and Instagram @CelticFestStAug

Sampler from the 2014 Celtic Festival.

