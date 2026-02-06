Scoop Soldiers Expands to St. Louis, Bringing Reliable Dog Waste Removal to Homes and Properties

Building on six months of expansion, Scoop Soldiers is now proud to serve St. Louis with dependable dog waste removal for residential and managed properties.

We’re focused on delivering consistent results, clear communication, and a service experience that residents and property managers can rely on every time.” — Michayla Sims

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents and property managers in St. Louis can now enjoy clean, safe, and well-maintained outdoor spaces thanks to the launch of Scoop Soldiers’ professional dog waste removal services across the metropolitan area. The company’s expansion brings reliable, scheduled pet waste cleanup to homes, rental properties, apartment complexes, and commercial sites throughout the city and surrounding neighborhoods.Maintaining clean yards, shared green spaces, and community areas is essential for a healthy, dog-friendly St. Louis. The company’s pet waste removal services are designed to support the needs of both individual households and professionally managed properties. With this expansion, Scoop Soldiers now serves neighborhoods throughout St. Louis, Missouri, and surrounding areas. Perfect for busy households and commercial properties, the service ensures outdoor spaces remain sanitary, welcoming, and ready for residents and pets.Dog waste can create health hazards, unpleasant odors, and unsightly outdoor spaces if not properly managed. Beyond sanitation, the service saves property teams and residents time, reduces maintenance headaches, and keeps outdoor areas enjoyable for families and pets. By handling the hard work of pet waste cleanup, Scoop Soldiers’ pet waste removal service provides peace of mind while keeping yards and shared spaces enjoyable.Keeping yards and shared green spaces free of pet waste can be a constant challenge, especially as properties with multiple dogs or high foot traffic quickly accumulate waste. Scoop Soldiers’ regular service plans make it easy to keep outdoor spaces free of pet waste, safe, and ready for pets and people alike. Customers can enhance their cleanup with optional treatments, including yard sanitization and deodorizer, ensuring yards and shared spaces stay fresh, hygienic, and low-maintenance. These treatments also help reduce lingering odors, minimize bacteria, and create a safer, more enjoyable environment for families. All collected pet waste is removed from the property and disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner, ensuring compliance with local regulations and promoting sustainable practices. From individual residences to large apartment complexes and commercial properties, Scoop Soldiers provides professional pet waste removal services that help protect the health and safety of St. Louis yards, parks, and common areas.Scoop Soldiers prioritizes customer experience through flexibility and clear communication. Customers can easily adjust scheduling up to 24 hours in advance, including call-ahead options. The company guarantees prompt attention to all inquiries and service needs with 24-hour customer support. To ensure customer peace of mind, Scoop Soldiers provides advance reminders of scheduled services and confirms that any gates are securely locked upon completion.“Our expansion into St. Louis allows us to bring professional, dependable pet waste management to more homes and properties,” said Michayla Sims, Chief Operating Officer of Scoop Soldiers. “We’re focused on delivering consistent results, clear communication, and a service experience that residents and property managers can rely on every time.”With its expansion into the St. Louis market, Scoop Soldiers offers a dependable solution that fits real-world schedules and property needs. For homeowners and property managers, the service removes a persistent chore while delivering confidence, cleanliness, and consistency. Scoop Soldiers is now serving the St. Louis area, offering first-time customers a complimentary initial cleanup.Learn more at https://www.scoopsoldiers.com/locations/st-louis

What is Scoop Soldiers?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.