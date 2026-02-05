New iMRI tech at UChicago Medicine makes brain surgery safer, faster and more precise

A state-of-the-art intraoperative MRI (iMRI) has arrived at the University of Chicago Medicine, one of only 12 hospitals in the nation using this advanced technology to significantly change how complex neurosurgeries are performed.

The iMRI performs functional MRI scans in real time during surgery — helping surgeons detect potential complications in as little as seven seconds.

As a result, doctors tailor their approach. They can shift care from simply removing visible lesions to treating a patient’s underlying disease biology based on the metabolic profiles and brain networks involved, said Peter Warnke, MD, a neurosurgeon and Director of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery at UChicago Medicine.

Until now, patients undergoing complex neurosurgery often had to be stabilized and transported several floors away for imaging mid-procedure, adding risk and extending surgery times.

With the new iMRI suite located directly between two operating rooms in the Center for Care and Discovery, surgeries can be reduced by one to two hours, improving safety and recovery for patients. Having the two dedicated operating rooms allows surgeons to perform more complex cases in a day.

Mohamad Bydon, MD, Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at UChicago Medicine and health system leader for Neurological Surgery, said the iMRI — primarily used for patients with brain tumors, epilepsy, vascular disease of the brain and complex spinal conditions — is not just another imaging tool.

Rather, he calls it a transformative technology that integrates functional monitoring with surgical treatment.

“Intraoperative MRI is a critical technology in surgery of the brain and spine to treat complex neurosurgical disease,” Bydon said. “We are fortunate to have the most advanced, nation-leading intraoperative MRI. There are many unique features that make it even safer, more efficient and more effective.”

The iMRI investment strengthens UChicago Medicine’s ability to provide world-class brain, spine, epilepsy and vascular surgery close to home, while also attracting patients from around the country and the world, Bydon said.

“When you come to a place like UChicago Medicine, you are getting the latest leading-edge care, delivered by a multi-disciplinary team of experts,” Bydon said.

Bringing an iMRI to UChicago Medicine marks the culmination of years of planning, reflecting a long-term commitment to advancing patient care through technology, said Jeffrey B. Matthews, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief for the University of Chicago Health System and Chair of the Department of Surgery.