Pillumina Honored with 2026 SEAL Sustainable Business Product Award for Advancing Sustainable Healthcare Packaging

SEAL honors Pillumina with their 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for their leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

This award reinforces our responsibility to continue creating new revolutionary packaging products that help pharmacies and healthcare partners reduce plastic waste” — Peter Daheb, Co-founder & CEO

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pillumina, a sustainability-driven healthcare packaging company, has been named a recipient of the 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award, recognizing its leadership in replacing single-use plastic prescription bottles with safe, durable, infinitely recyclable aluminum alternatives.

The SEAL Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate commitment to sustainability, environmental achievement, and responsible leadership. Pillumina joins a global group of companies recognized for delivering products that create measurable environmental impact while meeting real-world performance and compliance demands.

Since its founding, Pillumina has focused on addressing one of healthcare’s most overlooked waste streams by offering pharmacies a practical alternative to traditional plastic prescription bottles. Pillumina’s aluminum bottles and safety caps are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing pharmacy workflows while supporting plastic waste reduction and circular economy goals.

“We are grateful to be recognized alongside global leaders and fellow sustainability innovators,” said Peter Daheb, Co-founder and CEO of Pillumina. “This award reinforces our responsibility to continue creating new revolutionary packaging products that help pharmacies and healthcare partners reduce plastic waste with meaningful impact in the communities they serve as advocates for patient and planet health.”

Pharmacies dispense over 7 billion prescriptions each year in the U.S., most of which are in plastic bottles with low 3% recycle rate. These plastic bottles end up in landfills, contaminate oceans, and break down into microplastics causing serious health issues. Pillumina’s aluminum packaging provides the first safe, durable, and infinitely recyclable option that supports sustainability efforts across the pharmacy and healthcare supply chain.

Unlike plastic or paper which is downcycled and eventually discarded, aluminum maintains its integrity through every reuse, making it a truly circular material with a closed loop lifecycle. Aluminum stands apart as the only material that can be endlessly recycled into the same high-quality packaging, without creating waste or sacrificing performance.

The SEAL Sustainable Product Award underscores Pillumina’s commitment to responsible design, environmental stewardship, and long-term impact. The company remains focused on partnering with pharmacies and healthcare organizations to accelerate sustainability and plastic waste reduction goals.

To view the full list of 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award recipients, visit sealawards.com/sustainability-award-2026.

About Pillumina

Pillumina provides the first and only truly sustainable aluminum prescription bottles engineered for pharmacy use. Pillumina is committed to reducing the plastic waste and microplastics created by the billions of prescription pill bottles discarded every year with an innovative and sustainable aluminum pharmaceutical packaging alternative. Learn more at www.pillumina.com.

About the SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

