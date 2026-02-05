Governor Newsom welcomes the world to Super Bowl LX

Over eighteen months of planning has produced a sophisticated network of resources: real-time intelligence sharing, coordinated emergency response teams, advanced traffic management, and on-the-ground public safety support extending from the stadium gates to transit hubs and community events across the region.

Economic impact to the region

California is America’s tourism capital and the Golden State is proud to once again host the Super Bowl. As the state welcomes families, fans, celebrities, top artists, the game day teams, and the staff that support them – we’ll even give Seahawks fans a pass this one time because they have some impressive Californians on their roster – Super Bowl LX is projected to generate approximately $500 million in total economic impact.

With an estimated 90,000 visitors from outside the Bay Area expected to attend, the Super Bowl is a powerful economic driver for hotels, restaurants, transit systems, local vendors, and thousands of workers.

“California is proud to play host to the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium this weekend. The Bay Area continues to be a destination for the world’s largest sporting events, and we look forward to the opportunity to showcase our state on one of the world’s biggest stages,” said California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) Senior Advisor and Director Dee Dee Myers. “Congratulations to all those who have worked so hard to bring the game back to Northern California, and along with it, hundreds of millions of dollars for the region’s economy and incredible support for local businesses and workers.”

California is focused on the economic benefits of this event — including for small businesses, workers, and neighborhoods — to ensure the Super Bowl lifts the regional economy while minimizing disruption.

Protecting public safety

Public safety is the state’s top priority. California is working hand-in-hand with local officials, law enforcement, first responders, transit agencies, and community leaders for the Super Bowl.

Large-scale events like the Super Bowl require a whole-of-government approach. Local, state, and federal partners are aligned — sharing information, planning in advance, and deploying resources where they are needed most.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is coordinating the state’s efforts, with participation from the California Transportation Agency (CalSTA), California Highway Patrol (CHP), California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, California National Guard, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, and the California Department of Social Services.

“Cal OES is leaning in to support all levels of government and the public for a safe and secure Super Bowl by positioning resources and maintaining readiness and response capability throughout the weekend,” said Cal OES Acting Director Tina Curry.

“As the lead public safety agency for Super Bowl LX, the Santa Clara Police Department has significant experience hosting hundreds of major events and a comprehensive public safety plan in place built on coordination, communication, and flexibility,” said Santa Clara Police Department Chief Cory Morgan. “I’m confident in our planning and in the professionals executing that plan. You’ll see a strong public safety presence and we ask the public to help us – if you see something, say something. I’m excited for Sunday. It’s going to be a beautiful day in Santa Clara, and we’re ready.”

“Safety and security for residents and visitors is our top priority,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen. “Extensive planning and coordination have gone into ensuring everyone enjoys a welcoming, worry-free experience. You’ll see many uniforms and agencies working together, all committed to serving and protecting you.”

“The San Francisco Police Department will have every officer available working to ensure all Super Bowl activities this week are fun and safe for everyone,” said San Francisco Police Department Chief Derrick Lew. “We’ve been preparing for over a year for this exciting event, and our officers will be out in force welcoming visitors into our city. The SFPD is working in close coordination with our local, state and federal partners to keep the public safe. We’re ready.”

“As the City of Oakland hosts the NFL’s official Super Bowl Watch Party and Fan Zone, we’re prioritizing public safety with officers deployed throughout the venue and across the city,” said Oakland Police Chief James Beere. “Leading up to the Super Bowl, OPD has made 45 arrests related to human trafficking. The Oakland Police Department will continue to coordinate with the Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Operations Center, the FBI, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to identify and arrest human trafficking suspects and assist individuals at risk during proactive operations throughout the weekend.”

Together, these agencies are focused on public safety, traffic and transit operations, economic opportunity, and community support.

Celebrate responsibly

Let’s have a good time, but don’t be that person! The state is coordinating with regional partners like BART and Caltrain to provide safe ways to get around the Bay Area during Super Bowl weekend.

“California is ready to welcome fans from around the world and we are committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation throughout Super Bowl weekend,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “Caltrans and CHP are working closely with regional partners to strengthen transit service, manage traffic and keep goods and people moving across the Bay Area. Whether fans choose rail or the road, our focus is on safe operations, clear information and seamless connections so visitors and residents alike can enjoy the game and get home safely.”

CHP officers will support public safety, traffic management, and rapid response efforts along our roadways.

“Public safety is our top priority as this event draws tens of thousands of people into the region. CHP officers are working around the clock alongside our local and state partners to keep traffic moving, prevent impaired driving, and help ensure a safe experience on the roadways and at event-related venues throughout the Bay Area,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Caltrans has deployed signage to help share event-day parking, traffic timing and other related information.

To check traffic conditions in real-time, visit the Caltrans QuickMap web/mobile app where you can get information on traffic incidents, message sign content and camera streams.

Construction is paused on US 101, SR 237, and I-80 to help keep traffic flowing across the Bay.

Standing with Californians

California is proud to host one of the world’s largest sporting events — and to do so the California way: with coordination, preparation, and partnership at every level.

The state is focused on keeping communities safe. Californians are encouraged to know their rights and can access other helpful information here.

The state of California fully supports individuals exercising their First Amendment rights. Demonstrations must remain peaceful and within the bounds of state and local law. Information about designated demonstration areas at Super Bowl events is available here.

The federal government’s role

The federal government has stated it will not conduct immigration enforcement at the Super Bowl. As a reminder, California law enforcement does not enforce federal immigration laws.

Federal law enforcement agencies play a longstanding and critical role in securing major events like the Super Bowl. More than 800 federal agents from multiple agencies — including the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — are working in close coordination with state and local partners to detect, prevent, and respond to potential threats.

These agencies provide specialized expertise essential to an event of this scale, including counterterrorism, threat assessment, cyber protection, airspace security, hazardous materials detection, and efforts to combat human trafficking. These operations are closely coordinated with local law enforcement to ensure public safety while minimizing disruption to communities.

As part of Super Bowl week safety efforts, local state and federal partners are coordinating to combat human trafficking through targeted operations and community outreach. Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, knows someone who may be a victim, or has information about a potential trafficking situation is encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.