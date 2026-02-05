Associated Builders and Contractors Endorses Whatley for Senate in North Carolina

Michael understands the critical role that contractors and skilled tradespeople play in building and sustaining North Carolina’s economy and infrastructure” — Christi Powell

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Builders and Contractors today announced its endorsement of Michael Whatley, former chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, in his campaign for the U.S. Senate.“As the voice of the merit shop construction industry , ABC is proud to stand with leaders who champion fair and open competition, defend worker choice, advocate for sensible deregulation and support small businesses,” said Kristen Swearingen, ABC vice president of government affairs. “We look forward to working with lawmakers who value our skilled workforce as we continue to build America.”Whatley supports policies that promote job creation, expand workforce opportunities and strengthen the business climate in North Carolina. His commitment to advancing economic growth, encouraging free enterprise and reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens aligns with the principles and priorities of the merit shop construction industry.“Michael understands the critical role that contractors and skilled tradespeople play in building and sustaining North Carolina’s economy and infrastructure,” said Christi Powell, president and CEO of ABC Carolinas. “ABC members build the critical places and spaces across the state where we live, heal, learn and gather, including housing, commercial development and community resources. Michael will be a strong advocate for fair and open competition and for the businesses and workers who make up the construction industry in North Carolina.”Associated Builders and Contractors are the leading advocate for fair and open competition in the construction industry. ABC supports a free-enterprise system where contracts are awarded based on performance and qualifications.About ABCAssociated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members offer a robust employee value proposition, develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.

