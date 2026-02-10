2026 On-Demand Streaming Customer Satisfaction Awards Name Crunchyroll and Disney Bundle as Top Overall Services

CableTV.com Logo #1 Crunchyroll, Disney Bundle (88%); #2 Discovery+ (87%); #3 ESPN Select (83%) #1 Shudder: 89%; #2 ESPN Select: 87%; #3 AMC+, MGM+, Disney Bundle: 82% #1 MGM+: 82%; #2 ESPN Select: 81%; #3 AMC+, STARZ: 80%

CableTV.com survey finds a tie for highest overall satisfaction and highlights category leaders for content, user experience, reliability, value, and loyalty.

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableTV.Com has released its 2026 Customer Satisfaction Awards for on-demand streaming services. These results are based on a three-month-long U.S. consumer survey. Data was gathered and analyzed at the end of Q4 2025.The survey qualified participants who have internet or cable service. Additional survey parameters were used to weight the current U.S. population based on demographic questions.Two on-demand streaming services tied for the top spot in the overall satisfaction category. Crunchyroll, the anime streaming powerhouse, and the Disney Bundle each recorded a category high 88% overall satisfaction score among their subscribers. Customers of these platforms reported being “completely” or “very satisfied” with their streaming experience. Discovery+ was close in ratings, scoring 87%, while sports fans subscribed to ESPN Select, with an average overall satisfaction rating of 83%. Scores that were also high on the survey clustered in the 70%-80% range.Beyond the headline overall satisfaction results, CableTV.com reported category leaders designed to capture how subscribers experience day-to-day streaming. The report organizes results into multiple measures, including exclusive and original content satisfaction, user experience, reliability, perceived value, and customer loyalty. CableTV.com’s methodology notes that the credibility interval for questions answered by all respondents is plus or minus two percentage points, and that services receiving fewer than 125 responses were omitted to reduce the margin of error.In content-led measures, Shudder led the Best Exclusive Content category with an 89% satisfaction score for exclusive and original content, reflecting the share of customers who said they were “extremely” or “very” satisfied with their service’s original content. ESPN Select followed at 87%, while AMC+, MGM+, and the Disney Bundle each posted 82% in the same measure. CableTV.com’s category results position content libraries and exclusivity as continuing factors in customer satisfaction, especially among services serving distinct entertainment niches.In user experience measures, Shudder ranked first for Best User Experience at 88% satisfaction among customers responding “extremely” or “very” satisfied with their user experience. MGM+ placed second at 85%, and Crunchyroll placed third at 83%.For reliability, CableTV.com’s results show MGM+ leading the Most Reliable category at 82% among customers responding “extremely” or “very” reliable. ESPN Select followed at 81%, while AMC+ and STARZ tied at 80%. The reliability measure is intended to capture whether subscribers feel their service performs consistently during typical viewing sessions, including playback stability and general dependability in everyday streaming use.In perceived value, CableTV.com’s Best Bang for Your Buck measure placed AMC+ first at 90% among customers rating the price they pay as “excellent” or “good” given the quality of the service. Crunchyroll followed at 89%, with MGM+ at 82%. CableTV.com also published additional value comparisons that asked customers to consider expectations and competitors’ pricing, providing a broader view into how price perceptions track with satisfaction for different streaming categories.Customer loyalty results placed the Disney Bundle first at 86% among customers reporting they were “completely” or “very” likely to continue subscribing. AMC+ followed at 85%, with Shudder third at 83%. CableTV.com positioned the loyalty measure as an indicator of churn risk and long-term subscription, complementing the overall satisfaction score by highlighting which brands appear most likely to retain subscribers over time.Randy Harward, CableTV.com, provided the following perspective on Shudder’s performance in the “ideal streaming service” measure included in the published results: “I can always find something to watch on Shudder, and it’s always adding kickass new content—including reliably good originals and exclusives, so my watchlist just grows and grows. A seamless streaming experience that’s always fresh, Shudder is definitely my ideal service.”For additional context on customer feedback included alongside category tables, CableTV.com also published anonymized customer statements within the report’s results sections. One Crunchyroll respondent said, “[Crunchyroll] is a very good TV streaming service [...] it gives me English and Japanese versions [...] I always think the Japanese versions have things left out in American versions [...].” Another respondent describing MGM+ said, “[MGM+ is] easy to use and understandable. Also, it’s affordable, and I’m able to access all I want to watch.”Additional observations include the absence of popular streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu. These streaming services are popular among subscribers and known for their original content, but they missed the opportunity to earn high marks from respondents.In addition to the on-demand streaming awards coverage, CableTV.com publishes TV and internet service reviews and viewing guidance intended to help consumers compare entertainment options alongside the internet connections used to stream them. The site’s annual research and awards coverage includes reports and survey-based projects focused on how consumers experience television, streaming services, and related connectivity decisions.To view the full 2026 On-Demand Streaming Customer Satisfaction Awards results and methodology, visit: https://www.cabletv.com/streaming/best-on-demand-streaming-tv-providers-in-customer-satisfaction

