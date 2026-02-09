Becky Lu Jackson Introduces Seeking… Finding… Healing…, a Comprehensive Guide to Self-Directed Inner Family Healing

WESTON-SUPER-MARE, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly presents a guide to healing decades of pain, through transformative self-work and spiritual discovery, that comes together in Becky Lu Jackson ’s groundbreaking book, Seeking… Finding… Healing… The Complete Guide to Self-Directed Inner Family Healing. With profound vulnerability, clinical wisdom, and a lifetime of recovery experience, Jackson offers readers a detailed, compassionate roadmap to heal past traumas through the powerful method she calls Inner Family Healing.Quote from Author“I stumbled on to this incredible self-healing tool toward the end of 1976 when I watched the made-for-TV movie, Sybil, about a woman who had multiple personality disorder and had suffered childhood traumas. As a thirty-two-year-old wife and mother of two young children, I was in my second year of recovery from drug, alcohol and an eating addiction, and realized I too needed to find a healing path for my past traumas… but for my younger selves.Through exploring visualizations, writing communications, and a commitment to becoming the parent my younger ages needed, I began a healing path that has offered stabilizing, comforting tools for all of life’s heartbreaks, ups and downs… a life beyond my wildest dreams.” — Becky Lu JacksonBook SummarySeeking… Finding… Healing… is a complete, step-by-step guide that leads readers into their own journey of inner family healing—a process Jackson began in 1976 and has continued teaching for decades.Through clear writing exercises, meditations, and guided visualizations, readers learn to connect with their younger selves, develop communication with their spiritual support team, and even explore the wisdom of their Future Selves.The book includes word-for-word visualizations, case studies from individuals who experienced remarkable transformation through Jackson’s method, and practical techniques that readers can apply immediately to begin healing emotional, spiritual, and physical wounds.Professional Book Reviews“An Exceptional Book… a Practical, Spiritual Guide to Transformation”Reviewers praise Seeking… Finding… Healing… for:• Its clear structure and deep emotional wisdom• The step-by-step foundation-building process• Compassionate guidance on resolving past trauma• Inspiring real-life stories from Jackson’s clients• Powerful tools for emotional, mental, and spiritual stabilityOne reviewer writes:“Inner healing builds a valuable means to continue developing self-care mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. I recommend this book to anyone who has gone through pain, hard times, and rejection at a young age.”Another concludes:“Four out of four stars… a one-of-a-kind strategy to overcoming past trauma and leading a healthy life.”Amazon Reader ReviewsReaders worldwide have found the book life-changing:• “A clear and compassionate guide… this book rekindled the importance of returning to inner family work.”• “A roadmap to a miracle… it changed my life.”• “For years I attempted inner child work—this book finally helped me make peace with my inner selves.”• “A must-have for anyone seeking deep inner healing and emotional freedom.”Media SpotlightBecky Lu Jackson recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where she discussed her book, the principles of Inner Family Healing, and how her method can transform decades of unresolved trauma.Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjUxpNxI4a4 About the Author: Becky Lu JacksonBecky Lu Jackson began her recovery journey in 1974, overcoming eating addiction and substance dependencies through a 12-Step path. Over the next five decades, she became a pioneer in emotional healing and recovery education:• 1986 – Executive Director and co-designed a groundbreaking recovery home for women with eating addictions• 1988 – Opened an educational center offering workshops, lectures, and therapeutic programs• 1991 – Published Dieting: A Dry Drunk• 1994 – Founded her second residential recovery center• 2010 – Published Dieting: A Dry Drunk: The Workbook• 2018 – Published The Becky L. Jackson Eating Addiction Recovery Model• 2021 – Published Seeking… Finding… Healing… and transitioned to Zoom programs serving clients worldwideHer life's work has helped thousands find peace, emotional regulation, and spiritual strength through inner family healing.Book DetailsTitle: Seeking… Finding… Healing… The Complete Guide to Self-Directed Inner Family HealingAuthor: Becky Lu JacksonGenre: Emotional Healing, Spiritual Growth, Addiction RecoveryISBN: 978-1-7367086-0-6Purchase Link: Available on AmazonAuthor Website:• Website: innerfamilyhealing.com

