Fresh Off 'Dancing on the Low,' The Roney Boys Keep Their Momentum Going with New Single 'Running Out'

Roney Boys new single "Running Out"

Following their Sept. 25, 2025 release “Dancing on the Low,” the Roney Boys return with “Running Out,” the next chapter in their soulful ascent under El-Amin.

Outside of their exceptional talent, what sets the Roney Boys apart is their commitment to the craft. They honor soul’s legacy while bringing a fresh, honest sound today. ‘Running Out’ captures it.” — Qadree El-Amin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roney Boys, the talented brother trio of Israel, Isaac, and Ian, are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their new single, "Running Out", poised to build on the momentum from their recent hit "Dancing on the Low."

Following the September 25, 2025, release of "Dancing on the Low" through Equatr Music & VYDIA | A GAMMA, which has already garnered strong attention, the brothers are set to drop "Running Out" as their next chapter in a string of soulful, harmony-driven tracks. Known for their rich vocal blends, heartfelt songwriting, and electrifying performances, The Roney Boys continue to captivate audiences with their soulful voices and music that resonates deeply with fans.

The group has amassed over 38 million cumulative views across their platforms, with their latest efforts adding to an impressive 2.5 million views on recent releases, signaling their growing reach and dedicated fanbase. Mentored by industry legends Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and managed by the iconic Qadree El-Amin, who has worked with Michael Jackson and managed Boyz II Men, Janet Jackson, Vanessa Williams, Teddy Riley & Blackstreet, Deborah Cox, and many others. The brothers have honed their craft under expert guidance and have shared stages with icons such as Boyz II Men, Kelly Rowland, El DeBarge, Baby Bash, Frankie J, and Larry Dunn of Earth, Wind & Fire—experiences that have shaped their dynamic sound and stage presence.

Beyond their rising success in the music industry, Israel, Isaac, and Ian maintain a strong commitment to giving back to their community. The trio regularly performs at local events, charity gatherings, and community initiatives, using their platform and talents to uplift and support those around them while staying grounded in their roots.

Fans can expect "Running Out" to deliver the signature Roney Boys energy with smooth harmonies, infectious grooves, and lyrics that connect on a personal level. Stay connected for the official release date, streaming links, and more updates via the group’s channels.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: mgmt@roneyboys.com or visit roneyboys.com. Additional information is available at https://vyd.co

About The Roney Boys

The Roney Boys—brothers Israel, Isaac, and Ian—are a multi-talented vocal group, songwriting team, and production collective. The Roney Boys gained early viral attention after a young Ian’s performance was shared by Bruno Mars in 2011, leading to mentorship from Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. With a catalog of EPs and singles showcasing their soulful R&B influences, the brothers are building toward their next major breakthrough.

