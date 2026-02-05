Submit Release
Social Media Giants on Trial in California as Courts Revisit Tech Immunity

Jury selection began on January 27 for the first “bellwether” trial of a blockbuster proceeding, involving thousands of cases going back to 2021. The suits allege that social media platforms’ negligent design causes depression, anxiety, and other mental health harms for young people. The trial marks the first time that social media companies will have to defend themselves before a jury against claims that they harmed children.

