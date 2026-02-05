Contractor Coaching Unveils the S3 Diagnostic Audit: A Game-Changer for Construction Business Success

S3 Diagnostic Audit for Contractors

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HG & Associates, Inc., a leader in contractor business coaching and mentoring with over 30 years of industry expertise, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative S3 Diagnostic Audit through the Contractor Coaching program (www.contractorcoaching.com). This dynamic online tool is designed to empower construction business owners by identifying critical gaps and providing actionable solutions for enhanced profitability, efficiency, and freedom.

The S3 Diagnostic Audit offers a comprehensive analysis of a contractor’s business, pinpointing areas that may be hindering growth and success. By generating a precise, easy-to-understand report, the tool helps owners discover where profits, time, and operational freedom may be leaking—and outlines clear steps to address these challenges.

Henry Goudreau, founder of HG & Associates, Inc., emphasizes the simplicity and effectiveness of the S3 Diagnostic:

“This is a fantastic tool for those contractors who know their construction business could do better, but don’t know how. This makes it so simple for the contractor owner.”

With the S3 Diagnostic Audit, contractors gain access to expert insights and tailored recommendations, enabling them to build a more successful and resilient construction business.

