New Zealand Author Wins 2026 Independent Press Award for Visionary Fiction

Book cover

New Zealand Author Catia Batalha wins the 2026 Independent Press Award for her book Echoes of the Timeless, praised for consistently high reader ratings.

I would love to collaborate with the Australia/New Zealand press to help this book reach anyone seeking healing or inspiration.” — Catia Batalha

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echoes of the Timeless, the award-winning novel by New Zealand author Catia Batalha, has been honoured with the 2026 Independent Press Award, recognising excellence in independently published literature. The book has also been attributed the Readers’ Favourite 5-Star Seal, reflecting consistently high reader ratings and enthusiastic reviews.

Blending literary fiction with psychological depth and spiritual inquiry, Echoes of the Timeless follows the journey of a young woman awakening from trauma into self-discovery. Spanning continents and inner landscapes, the story weaves together Yoga philosophy, indigenous wisdom, somatic healing, and the sacred relationship between human beings and the natural world.

The Independent Press Award celebrates books that demonstrate originality, quality of writing, and meaningful contribution outside the mainstream publishing industry. The Readers’ Favourite 5-Star Seal further highlights the strong resonance the book has found with readers, many of whom describe it as deeply moving, reflective, and quietly transformative.

Speaking about the recognition, Batalha shares that the award feels like an affirmation of stories that honour inner healing, slowness, and the remembering of ancient ways of being, themes often overlooked in contemporary fiction.

Since its release, Echoes of the Timeless has attracted an international readership and has been praised for its lyrical prose, emotional honesty, and its ability to bridge psychology, spirituality, and storytelling without dogma.

The book is available in print, ebook, and audiobook formats.

For more information about Echoes of the Timeless or Catia Batalha’s work, visit the book's website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.