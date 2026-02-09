Black Talon Security Announces New Cyber Risk Specialist Kelton Earl

Kelton Earl, Cyber Risk Specialist with Black Talon Security

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Talon Security, a national leader in cybersecurity solutions , has announced Kelton Earl as the firm’s newest Cyber Risk Specialist. Earl brings an extensive background in technology and client relationships to his role. He will cover an expansive southern territory that includes half the U.S., guiding clients in the dental and healthcare sectors to understand the cyber threat landscape and implement optimal solutions to reduce risk.“As a valued new member of our team, Kelton can apply his passion for people and technology to empower business leaders with everything they need to make confident, informed decisions around their cybersecurity,” said Paul Murphy, Chief Growth Officer at Black Talon Security. “With the advent of AI, healthcare organizations need more than ever to be able to take decisive action to strengthen their security—and Kelton will serve as a trusted advisor with a dedication to the mission.”Previously, Kelton Earl held a position in Account Management for a managed service provider in Spokane, Washington, building successful client relationships primarily in the healthcare and dental sectors . He excelled in long-term strategic technology planning, healthcare IT infrastructure budgeting, hosting public technology discussions, and finding creative solutions for client technology challenges. Before transitioning into the IT world, Kelton had a career in Veterinary Medicine and studied Industrial Organizational Psychology at Eastern Washington University.Kelton Earl commented, “I’m excited to have the opportunity to enable dental and other healthcare organizations to understand the fast-moving world of cyber risks and how our solutions will give them a much more powerful security posture. Black Talon’s approach is far ahead of what most internal tech or IT providers can offer, and I will be working closely with our Cyber Analysts/Engineers to keep clients informed and protected.”Black Talon’s tailored solutions, such as its EAGLEi™ cyber risk management platform , enable dental and healthcare organizations to identify and address security vulnerabilities with precision. By aligning data protection strategies with the unique needs of healthcare businesses, Black Talon empowers healthcare leaders to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain trust within their patient communities.For more information about Black Talon Security and its leadership team, please visit www.blacktalonsecurity.com About Black Talon SecurityBlack Talon Security specializes in providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for the dental and healthcare industries. Going far beyond conventional IT services, Black Talon’s approach ensures robust protection against today’s most sophisticated cyberthreats. The company’s proprietary EAGLEi™ platform equips organizations with actionable insights to identify vulnerabilities, meet compliance standards, and significantly enhance their resilience to cyberattacks. With a steadfast focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Black Talon is the partner that healthcare organizations trust to safeguard sensitive information.

