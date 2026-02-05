Award-Winning TK Images Photographed Majority of Houston’s Top Ten Most Memorable Mansion Sales of 2025

Houston, TX – TK Images announces its significant contribution to the luxury real estate market as recently featured in the Houston Business Journal. The publication’s year-in-review highlights the firm’s role in capturing the essence of the city’s most prestigious residential transactions.

The Houston Business Journal recently published an insightful article titled “Most memorable Houston Mansion Sales of 2025,” which analyzed how the city’s priciest luxury homes reflect the strength of a growing market segment. Of the ten elite properties highlighted in the comprehensive report, the professional photography team at TK Images was responsible for capturing six of them. This achievement highlights the company’s pivotal role in marketing the region’s most exclusive real estate and its ability to deliver high-impact imagery that attracts serious high-net-worth interest in a competitive market.

“We are incredibly proud to see our photography associated with such a high volume of the year’s most significant transactions,” stated owner of TK Images, Julie Pistone Krampitz. “Since 2002, our mission has been to build a visual connection between a buyer and a property by finding the best perspectives that truly resonate with prospects and the unique character of every home we enter. Being featured so prominently in the Houston Business Journal’s review of Houston’s priciest luxury homes of 2025 is a powerful endorsement of our award-winning team’s passion for showcasing homes in their best light.”

Comprising some of the best editors and photographers in the business, TK Images has become renowned for its dedication to offering exceptional customer service, ensuring that every photograph is carefully staged and grounded in the core principles of real estate sales, and expertly enhanced to look its best.

Focusing on residential properties, community amenities, commercial buildings, retail, hotel, and other spaces, some of the benefits of choosing TK Images include:

Seamless Photo Delivery: The skilled team streamlines the process for clients by photographing, enhancing, and uploading images directly to their TK Images accounts. This account serves as a centralized hub, securely storing all photos, media, floor plans, tours, and brochures in one convenient location.

Experience that Can be Counted On: Understanding that photos are a key component of property sales, and listings without pictures are often overlooked. Clients can count on TK Images to deliver photos that will help their listing sell.

A One Stop Shop™: TK Images offers an array of marketing tools to enhance exposure, including videos, social media photo reels, single-property websites, floor plans, 3D tours, virtual staging, brochures, and photo books.

State-of-the-Art Equipment: The team uses wide-angle lenses and state-of-the-art camera equipment to provide greater scope and clearer images than a regular point-and-shoot setup.

“You only have one opportunity to make a great first impression. Professional photography is imperative to ensure your property is being represented in its best light. Striking photos are a sure way to attract a buyer’s attention and provide a lasting first impression,” added Krampitz.

TK Images encourages individuals to read the article on Houston’s priciest luxury homes of 2025 or visit its website to learn more about its range of photography services today.

About TK Images

Founded in 2002 by the late Todd Krampitz, TK Images continues his vision under the ownership and leadership of Julie Pistone Krampitz, who has owned and operated the company since 2005, and is led by a team of experienced, professional photographers and editors who have a keen eye and deep passion for real estate photography. Whether a property is a $50,000 bungalow or a $20 million estate, TK Images understands how to create that critical first impression.

More Information

To learn more about TK Images and its photography feature in the Houston Business Journal, please visit the website at https://www.tkimages.com/.

