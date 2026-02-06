Alpha Phi Alpha General Charles McGee STEM partners with Grandiosity Events 10th PoloxJazz to benefit STEM scholarships

General Charles McGee STEM 501C3

The Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(C)(3) aim is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented youth

Alpha Phi Alpha General McGee STEM 501(C)(3) and Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz partnership creates synergy around curated and cultural experiences; community impact; and promoting STEM.” — Susan Smallwood, President, Grandiosity & Steve Ruffin, Gen McGee 501C3

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee 501(C)(3) STEM program and Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz partnership creates synergy around curated and cultural experiences; community impact; and supporting STEM scholarships and possibilities for our youth.Duane King Law Offices presents Grandiosity Events 10th annual commemorative celebrity charity PoloxJazz hosted by Celebrity Actor Clifton Powell!The event is back at the beautiful Baltimore Peninsula waterfront overlooking the Baltimore Inner Harbor on Memorial Weekend!Saturday, May 23, 2026; 1 PM.To benefit:The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(C)(3) is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and famed Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.”The General McGee STEM 501(C)(3) supports HBCU STEM scholarships, AlphaEast ALC Youth Leadership Development Institute for high school students , and STEM summer camp scholarships for elementary and middle school students.Embark on a journey of inspiration and transformation by supporting the program. By contributing to the program, you’re not just funding flights; you’re investing in futures filled with curiosity, resilience, and a passion for aviation.Ready to soar to new heights?Welcome Mistress of Ceremonies • Washington DC TV News Anchor Shawn Yancy!Welcoming back all Black Equestrian Polo Players!Event Overview🐎12p. Gates open🐎 1p. Red Carpet interviews and meet and greet🐎 National Anthem sung by Terri Nichols @SpotlightOverTheCity🐎 3p. Match starts🐎 5p. Trophy Presentation by sponsor🐎 6-9p. After Party with DJ Vytas Reid [CBS Detroit Meterologist]____________________________________________________________________For other opportunities, we actively solicit public, corporate and community partner support to make this General McGee “living monument” a reality. Multiple ways to donate: text STEM1906 to 44321; scan the QR code in the logo; visit: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org ; mail check to address provided. For more information, please visit our website or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.The aim of the 501(C)(3) is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while promoting the legacy of General Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airman

