beyondMD Expands Telehealth Regenerative Medicine with BPC‑157 for Recovery, Inflammation Relief, and Whole‑Body Healing
beyondMD: Personalized telehealth solutions bringing advanced wellness, recovery, and vitality straight to your home.
beyondMD, a leader in telehealth-based regenerative medicine, announces the integration of clinician-guided BPC‑157 protocols into its virtual care portfolio.
Patients can access personalized BPC‑157 protocols with virtual guidance from licensed clinicians, ensuring safe and evidence-based use.
Advanced Healing at Home
beyondMD’s Prevention and Healing program emphasizes patient-centered care combined with cutting-edge regenerative therapies. Participants complete an online evaluation, receive clinician approval, and have their treatment delivered directly to their door. Ongoing check-ins and virtual follow-ups ensure continuous support throughout the healing process.
“Our goal is to make regenerative medicine accessible, effective, and convenient,” said Deborah Shurlow, CEO of beyondMD. “By integrating BPC‑157 into our telehealth services, we are giving patients the tools to recover faster, reduce inflammation, and support whole-body healing without leaving home.”
Clinical Benefits of BPC‑157
• Patients utilizing BPC‑157 through beyondMD may experience:
• Accelerated recovery from soft-tissue strains, post-surgical healing, and physical overuse
• Reduced inflammatory responses promoting comfort and mobility
• Strengthened gut integrity, connective tissue resilience, and immune support
• Enhanced systemic balance contributing to energy and mental clarity
All therapies are prescribed by licensed providers and compounded in FDA-registered U.S. pharmacies to ensure quality, safety, and consistency. Telehealth integration allows patients nationwide to access these treatments with personalized guidance.
About beyondMD
beyondMD provides evidence-based telehealth services across the United States, combining regenerative medicine, peptide therapies, and patient-centered support. With a focus on safe, effective, and convenient care, beyondMD helps individuals recover, restore, and maintain optimal health from home.
Unlock the benefits of regenerative medicine at home with beyondMD’s BPC‑157 protocols. Connect with a licensed clinician, receive your personalized plan, and take control of your healing journey safely and effectively.
