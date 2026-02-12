beyondMD Expands Telehealth Regenerative Medicine with BPC‑157 for Recovery, Inflammation Relief, and Whole‑Body Healing

beyondMD: Personalized telehealth solutions bringing advanced wellness, recovery, and vitality straight to your home. beyondMD makes expert care accessible anywhere through secure, convenient telehealth consultations. beyondMD empowers patients to stay active, energized, and performing at their best through personalized, modern healthcare solutions.

beyondMD, a leader in telehealth-based regenerative medicine, announces the integration of clinician-guided BPC‑157 protocols into its virtual care portfolio.

Our goal is to make regenerative medicine accessible, effective, and convenient” — Deborah Shurlow

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPC‑157, a peptide recognized for its regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties, is now available through beyondMD’s telehealth programs. The therapy is designed to promote tissue repair, improve mobility, and strengthen foundational systems including gut, connective tissue, and immune function.Patients can access personalized BPC‑157 protocols with virtual guidance from licensed clinicians, ensuring safe and evidence-based use.Advanced Healing at HomebeyondMD’s Prevention and Healing program emphasizes patient-centered care combined with cutting-edge regenerative therapies. Participants complete an online evaluation, receive clinician approval, and have their treatment delivered directly to their door. Ongoing check-ins and virtual follow-ups ensure continuous support throughout the healing process.“Our goal is to make regenerative medicine accessible, effective, and convenient,” said Deborah Shurlow, CEO of beyondMD. “By integrating BPC‑157 into our telehealth services, we are giving patients the tools to recover faster, reduce inflammation, and support whole-body healing without leaving home.”Clinical Benefits of BPC‑157• Patients utilizing BPC‑157 through beyondMD may experience:• Accelerated recovery from soft-tissue strains, post-surgical healing, and physical overuse• Reduced inflammatory responses promoting comfort and mobility• Strengthened gut integrity, connective tissue resilience, and immune support• Enhanced systemic balance contributing to energy and mental clarityAll therapies are prescribed by licensed providers and compounded in FDA-registered U.S. pharmacies to ensure quality, safety, and consistency. Telehealth integration allows patients nationwide to access these treatments with personalized guidance.About beyondMDbeyondMD provides evidence-based telehealth services across the United States, combining regenerative medicine, peptide therapies, and patient-centered support. With a focus on safe, effective, and convenient care, beyondMD helps individuals recover, restore, and maintain optimal health from home.Unlock the benefits of regenerative medicine at home with beyondMD’s BPC‑157 protocols. Connect with a licensed clinician, receive your personalized plan, and take control of your healing journey safely and effectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.