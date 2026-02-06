SPAN Enterprises Promotes Nikita Sullivent to AVP of Products

Nikita Sullivent promoted to AVP of Products at SPAN Enterprises

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPAN Enterprises is proud to announce the promotion of Nikita Sullivent from Director of Products to Assistant Vice President of Products, recognizing her exceptional performance, leadership, and continued impact on the organization.Since joining SPAN Enterprises in 2021, Sullivent’s experience and results have consistently exceeded expectations. In her leadership roles across product strategy and customer success, she has demonstrated a rare ability to connect vision with execution—delivering meaningful product improvements while strengthening customer outcomes and internal collaboration.“Nikita is deeply trusted—by her team and by our clients,” said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. “She leads with ownership, integrity, and clarity, and she consistently follows through. Nikita embodies SPAN’s core values every day, and her promotion reflects both the confidence we have in her leadership and the impact she continues to make across the organization.”Proven Product Leadership and Industry RepresentationThroughout her tenure at SPAN, Sullivent has played a pivotal role in the leadership and evolution of Tax990, guiding the product through critical stages of growth, refinement, and customer adoption. Her hands-on leadership helped ensure the platform met both regulatory demands and real-world user needs, reinforcing SPAN’s reputation for reliability and innovation.Beyond Tax990, Sullivent has developed mastery across all SPAN products, earning recognition as a trusted authority internally and externally. She regularly collaborates across Engineering, Support, Sales, and Leadership to ensure consistency, quality, and strategic alignment throughout SPAN’s product portfolio including TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, TaxExemptBonds, and more.Sullivent has also represented SPAN Enterprises at industry trade shows and professional conferences, serving as a knowledgeable and engaging ambassador for the company. Her ability to articulate product value, connect with customers, and build credibility within the industry has strengthened SPAN’s presence and relationships across the tax and compliance landscape.Leadership Rooted in SPAN’s Core PrinciplesMost importantly, Sullivent has embodied SPAN’s core principles: Create, Commit, Connect.-She Creates innovative processes and solutions that drive value for customers and empower teams.-She Commits to excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement in both product strategy and leadership development.-She Connects people, ideas, and departments—fostering trust, alignment, and shared success across the organization.As AVP of Products, Sullivent will continue to guide SPAN’s product vision and execution, with an expanded focus on strategic growth, cross-functional leadership, and long-term innovation.SPAN Enterprises congratulates Nikita on this well-earned promotion and looks forward to the continued impact of her leadership.About SPAN Enterprises, LLC:SPAN Enterprises, LLC is a leading provider of tax, compliance, and productivity software solutions designed to help accounting professionals, businesses, and organizations work smarter and more efficiently. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer success, SPAN develops tools that simplify complex workflows while delivering exceptional service and support. Guided by its core principles—Create, Commit, Connect—SPAN Enterprises is dedicated to building products and partnerships that drive long-term value for its clients.

