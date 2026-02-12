Grade Timber Releases Free Downloadable Guide to Help Illinois Landowners Unlock the Value of Their Timber

Valuable Timber Valuable Woodland Timber Firewood Processor

Discover valuable Illinois trees like black walnut & white oak. Free sustainable tips, trends & tools! #TimberValue #IllinoisForestry

Many Illinois landowners are unaware of the hidden treasures in their woodlands” — Beau Shymansky

BEARDSTOWN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grade Timber, a leading provider of professional logging, tree removal, and land clearing services across Illinois, today announced the release of its comprehensive free downloadable guide, "Illinois Landowner's Tree Value Field Guide." Designed to empower landowners with essential knowledge on identifying, assessing, and valuing timber on their properties, the guide is now available at no cost to help maximize the potential of woodlands in a sustainable manner.In an era where sustainable forestry and informed land management are more critical than ever, the guide addresses key challenges faced by Illinois landowners, from recognizing high-value species like black walnut and white oak to understanding market trends and harvest readiness. With rising timber prices and increasing demand for premium hardwoods, this resource provides practical tools, including species profiles, valuation calculators, and step-by-step identification tips, to ensure landowners make educated decisions that benefit both their finances and the environment."Many Illinois landowners are unaware of the hidden treasures in their woodlands," said Beau Shymansky for Grade Timber. "Our free guide demystifies the process of timber valuation, helping property owners avoid common pitfalls and capitalize on opportunities in the current market. Whether you're in Roxana, Jacksonville, or anywhere across the state, this tool is crafted to support responsible stewardship and profitable outcomes."Key highlights from the guide include:Detailed identification methods for valuable tree species common in Illinois.Factors influencing timber value, such as diameter, grade, location, and market conditions.Sustainable harvesting practices to maintain forest health.Real-world examples based on 2026 market trends, including average prices using the Doyle log rule.The guide is particularly timely given recent trends in the black walnut market, where prices have stabilized with potential for 4-8% growth amid supply constraints and heightened demand from housing, remodeling, and export sectors.Illinois landowners and forestry enthusiasts can download the free guide immediately by visiting the landing page: https://www.gradetimber.com/unlocking-the-hidden-value-in-your-illinois-woodland-a-guide-to-identifying-and-valuing-timber-on-your-property Grade Timber encourages sharing this resource with fellow landowners to promote widespread education on sustainable timber management.For more information about Grade Timber's services or to request a consultation, visit www.gradetimber.com or contact info@gradetimber.com.About Grade TimberGrade Timber is a trusted partner for land clearing, logging, and tree removal services throughout Illinois. Committed to sustainability and quality, the company serves communities from Beardstown to Jefferson County and beyond, using advanced technology like drone imaging for precise forest management. With a focus on empowering landowners, Grade Timber delivers expert advice and professional services to enhance property value while preserving natural resources.Media Contact:Grade TimberPhone: (309) 472-7867Email: info@gradetimber.comWebsite: www.gradetimber.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.