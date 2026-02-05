Fort Lauderdale Financial Advisor Sentenced to 20 Years for $94 Million International Investment Fraud Scheme

A Fort Lauderdale financial advisor was sentenced Monday to 240 months in federal prison for operating a decades-long international investment fraud scheme that defrauded international investors — primarily Venezuelan nationals — of more than $94 million.

