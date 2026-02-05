Submit Release
Felon Who Crashed into Unmarked FBI Car Sentenced in Illegal Possession of Handgun and Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Lorenzo Greene, 21, a previously convicted felon residing in the District, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 30 months in prison in connection with a flight from police, a crash into a law enforcement vehicle, and the subsequent discovery of a 9mm handgun, 18 rounds of ammunition, and about five ounces of marijuana.

