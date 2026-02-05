Submit Release
Kansas City, Kansas Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Aaron T. Fant, 35, Kansas City, Ks., sentenced tp 12 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a Glock .45 caliber handgun after nineteen prior felony convictions. 

