Long Island Assistant High School Lacrosse Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Joseph Garofalo pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.  At the time of the offense, the defendant was an assistant high school lacrosse coach on Long Island.  The proceeding was held before United States District Judge Nusrat J. Choudhury.  When sentenced, Garofalo faces a minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment.

