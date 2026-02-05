Submit Release
U.S. Attorney Announces Fentanyl Importation And Firearms Charges Against Major Fentanyl Producer For The Chapitos

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, and Administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), Terrance C. Cole, announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging IVAN VALERIO SAINZ SALAZAR, a/k/a “Mantecas,” with fentanyl importation and related weapons offenses in connection with his participation in a conspiracy to produce fentanyl for the Sinaloa Cartel and import it into the United States. 

