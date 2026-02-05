Defendant Pleads Guilty for His Role in International Human and Drug Smuggling Conspiracy

A defendant pleaded guilty today for his role in a scheme to illegally smuggle Honduran nationals and cocaine into the United States.

According to court documents, Olvin Javier Velasquez-Maldonado, 40, of Honduras, conspired with at least six others to bring Honduran nationals and cocaine from Honduras to the United States. In February 2022, Maldonado and others attempted to illegally bring more than 20 Honduran nationals and approximately 24 kilograms of cocaine from Utila, Honduras, to Cocodrie, Louisiana, aboard the M/V Pop, a sportfishing vessel co-owned by co-conspirator Carl Allison. Many of the aliens paid up to $20,000 to Allison or his co-conspirators to be smuggled into the United States.

At some point during the voyage in February 2022, the M/V Pop developed engine trouble. Allison and others chartered a boat to bring fuel to the disabled vessel so that it could complete its journey to the United States. Before the chartered boat reached the disabled vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard interdicted the vessel off the coast of Louisiana and towed it to shore. After the vessel was towed to Jean Lafitte Harbor, a search of the vessel discovered approximately 24 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment under a mattress in the captain’s sleeping quarters. Maldonado packaged the cocaine and his fingerprints were found under the packaging.

Maldonado was extradited to the United States from Honduras on April 9, 2025. Maldonado pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Three additional co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their roles in the scheme. Lead defendant Carl Allison, of Pittsburgh, and Darrel Martinez, of Honduras, pleaded guilty to the same charges as Villeda. Lenord Cooper, also of Honduras, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to aid and assist aliens to enter the United States unlawfully and attempting to bring aliens to the U.S. for commercial advantage and private financial gain. Two other co-conspirators, Hennessy Devon Cooper Zelaya and Rudy Jackson Hernandez, both from Honduras, were convicted after trial of conspiracy to unlawfully bring aliens to the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain and attempting to bring aliens to the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney David I. Courcelle for the Eastern District of Louisiana and Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Wright of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New Orleans Field Office made the announcement.

Deputy Chief Rami Badawy of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Carter Guice for the Eastern District of Louisiana are prosecuting the case.