Jetstream Closes Inaugural Fund Focused on Permian Basin Mineral and Royalty Acquisitions

$92 Million Fund Targets Best-in-Class Mineral and Royalty Assets in the Permian Basin

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jetstream Oil & Gas, LLC (“Jetstream”) today announced the successful closing of its inaugural investment vehicle, Jetstream Legacy Fund I, LP (the “Fund”), dedicated to the acquisition of mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin.The Jetstream team brings more than 100 years of combined experience across the energy sector and has collectively transacted over $500 million in upstream mineral, royalty, and non-operated working interests. The Fund is led by partners Brooks McCabe and Luke Pent.Fund commitments totaled $92 million, which will be deployed to acquire mineral and royalty assets operated by leading Permian Basin operators. Since inception, the Fund has acquired approximately 2,260 net royalty acres.“We are excited to deploy capital into high-quality mineral and royalty assets in the Permian Basin,” said Brooks McCabe, Chief Executive Officer of Jetstream. “Our team has spent more than a decade developing deep relationships and transaction expertise in the basin. This fund enables us to scale that platform and pursue attractive acquisition opportunities across the Permian.”Jetstream Legacy Fund I is structured to provide investors with direct exposure to long-life mineral and royalty interests, emphasizing stable cash flow generation and participation in the long-term development of one of North America’s premier energy basins.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.