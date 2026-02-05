Former DC Government Employee Pleads Guilty to Theft and Trafficking of Government Laptops

Darrell A. Smith, Sr., 56, of Newark, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Tuesday in District of Columbia Superior Court to three counts of first-degree theft and one count of trafficking in stolen property for stealing D.C. government-issued laptops and selling many of them for personal profit, announced Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

