Previously Convicted DC Man Indicted for Assaulting His Former Romantic Partner with a Firearm with Enhancements for Two Prior Convictions for Crimes of Violence

A 23-year-old man from Washington, D.C., was indicted by a grand jury on charges stemming from his brandishing a firearm and threatening his ex-girlfriend during an argument in October 2025, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine F. Pirro.

