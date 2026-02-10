Alejandro R Hernandez

Alejandro R. Hernandez Strengthens Manhattan Presence as a Leading Legal, Real Estate, and Strategic Wealth Advisor

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez a nationally respected lawyer, and now real estate advisor, and strategic wealth consultant, is further solidifying his presence in Manhattan through the continued expansion of ARH Global Advisors LLC, headquartered in New York City’s Midtown business district.With over two decades of experience spanning law, real estate, and advisory services, Hernandez has become a trusted figure for clients navigating complex, high-value matters in one of the world’s most sophisticated markets. His Manhattan-based practice serves domestic and international clients seeking strategic guidance in real estate transactions, probate and trust-related property, asset protection, business structuring, and long-term wealth planning.“Manhattan remains a global center for real estate, finance, and cross-border business,” said Alejandro R. Hernandez. “Our New York presence allows us to deliver sophisticated, integrated advisory services tailored to clients operating in fast-moving, high-stakes environments.”From his New York office, Hernandez leads ARH Global Advisors’ efforts across multiple jurisdictions, including New York, California, and Texas. His work frequently involves fiduciaries, executors, investors, and business owners managing complex portfolios, intergenerational wealth transfers, and real estate holdings within the New York metropolitan area and beyond.Hernandez is particularly recognized for his expertise in probate and trust real estate, an area of growing importance in Manhattan’s dynamic property market. By combining legal insight with real estate strategy, he provides clients with practical solutions that align legal compliance, market opportunity, and long-term financial goals.In addition to his advisory work, Hernandez brings a distinctive public-facing profile shaped by an extensive background in radio and television. He has hosted and appeared on Spanish- and English-language media platforms in the United States and regularly serves as a speaker and master of ceremonies at professional, civic, and charitable events. This experience enhances his ability to communicate complex legal and financial matters clearly to diverse audiences.Through ARH Global Advisors LLC, Hernandez continues to expand educational initiatives and professional collaborations focused on empowering New York families, entrepreneurs, and fiduciaries with informed strategies for real estate ownership, estate planning, and wealth transition.As demand grows for multidisciplinary advisory services in Manhattan, Hernandez remains committed to delivering client-centered solutions grounded in experience, discretion, and integrity.Media ContactAlejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Founder & PrincipalARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New York

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.