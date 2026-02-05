Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy and NAFOA Announce Strategic Partnership for Concurrent Conferences in Reno

Joint convenings offer Tribal leaders and partners streamlined opportunity to address economic sovereignty and clean energy development in a single trip

Energy independence and economic development are inseparable for Indian Country ... These two outstanding events allow Tribal leaders to address both priorities in one strategic trip.” — Chéri Smith, President & CEO, Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAFOA, founded as the Native American Finance Officers Association, and the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy (Alliance) today announced a strategic partnership to host back-to-back conferences at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, from April 27-30, 2026. The collaboration offers Tribal leaders, finance officers, and energy decision-makers an unprecedented opportunity to participate in two valuable convenings in one location.NAFOA’s 44th Annual Conference (April 27-28) will be immediately followed by the Alliance’s 2nd Annual Tribal Clean Energy Finance Forum (April 29-30), creating a comprehensive four-day program focused on Tribal economic resilience and energy independence."This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting Tribal sovereignty through strategic collaboration," said Cory Blankenship (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians), Executive Director of NAFOA. "By eliminating the need for separate travel, we're making it easier for Tribal leaders to access the resources, relationships, and insights they need to strengthen their Nations' economic foundations."NAFOA’s Annual Conference brings together Tribal leaders and finance officers to share practical insights and collectively chart paths toward stronger Tribal economies and sovereignty. The Alliance’s Tribal Clean Energy Finance Forum convenes Tribal leaders, investors, lenders, and clean energy stakeholders to navigate funding strategies, build equitable partnerships, and accelerate clean energy development on Tribal lands."Energy independence and economic development are inseparable for Indian Country," said Chéri Smith (Mi'kmaq Descendant), President & CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. "We’re honored to partner with NAFOA to offer these two outstanding events concurrently, allowing Tribal leaders to address both priorities in one strategic trip, maximizing their time and resources."TRAVEL SUPPORT AVAILABLETravel stipends are available for leaders and representatives of federally and state-recognized Tribes with financial need, who attend the NAFOA conference and remain for the entire Finance Forum. Interested participants should contact info@tribalcleanenergy.org for details.REGISTRATION INFORMATION• Registration for NAFOA’s 44th Annual Conference is now open at nafoa.org/conference • Registration for the Alliance’s 2nd Annual Tribal Clean Energy Finance Forum is now open at tinyurl.com/tribalcleanenergyfinanceforum . The Finance Forum is open to Tribal members and designated representatives. Financial sector professionals interested in attending, presenting or sponsoring should send an inquiry to events@tribalcleanenergy.org.About the Alliance for Tribal Clean EnergyThe Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing self-determined clean energy transitions for Native American Tribes and Alaska Native Villages. Founded in 2016, the Alliance supports Tribal efforts to leverage renewable energy to reduce poverty, strengthen climate resilience, and build thriving, sustainable economies — while honoring and protecting Mother Earth for future generations. Fully philanthropically funded, the Alliance offers catalytic funding and no-cost technical, financial, policy, educational, and workforce development support to help Native Nations achieve their energy sovereignty goals.About NAFOANAFOA was founded over 40 years ago as the Native American Finance Officers Association to support the role of Tribal finance in fostering economic opportunities. Over the last four decades, NAFOA has grown alongside Tribes as a leading advocate for sound economic and fiscal policy and developer of professional development programs that build financial expertise, policy knowledge, and leadership skills for the next generation. Semiannually, NAFOA convenes Tribal leadership, finance professionals, and economic partners to collectively define a path toward stronger Tribal economies and sovereignty. To learn more about NAFOA, visit www.nafoa.org NAFOA MEDIA CONTACT:Bettina Gonzalez,NAFOAbettina@nafoa.orgALLIANCE MEDIA CONTACT:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.