Calvary Placement Agency Announces Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana

Calvary Placement Agency announces the opening of its New Orleans, Louisiana location, focused on case management and resource coordination for children

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calvary Placement Agency is proud to announce the official launch in New Orleans, Louisiana, commemorated by a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the organization’s continued expansion and dedication to supporting children through structured case management and access to essential resources! Come celebrate with our team on February 26th, 2026 at 1:00PM!The New Orleans location will primarily focus on case management services and resource coordination, ensuring that each child receives individualized support tailored to their unique needs. Through a faith-based and rehabilitation-focused approach, Calvary Placement Agency connects children ages 5–17 to vital resources including mental health services, educational support, life and financial literacy programs, and community-based assistance.Calvary Placement Agency works alongside a multidisciplinary team of professionals, including Licensed Social Workers, Registered Nurses, Case Managers, and Certified Nursing Assistants. These professionals collaborate closely with local agencies and community partners throughout New Orleans, Louisiana to provide coordinated care and ongoing support.The agency’s mission is to deliver high-quality case management that empowers children by connecting them to the resources necessary for stability, personal growth, and long-term well-being. By strengthening support systems around each child, Calvary Placement Agency aims to promote independence and improve overall quality of life. The ribbon cutting ceremony in New Orleans represents Calvary Placement Agency’s commitment to community collaboration and its ongoing effort to expand access to supportive services for children nationwide.RSVP Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1981343574969?aff=oddtdtcreator

