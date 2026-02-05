RJR Demo & Junk Named Best Junk Removal Company in Ajax by ThreeBestRated®

Official recognition: RJR Demo & Junk is now a ThreeBestRated® Best Junk Removal Business. The award-winning service behind the brand. We treat every property with respect. Look for the RJR trucks in your neighbourhood—now verified as one of the best in town. Handling the heavy lifting so you don't have to. From demolition to simple pickups. 50-Point Inspection passed. See why our customers rate us highly for satisfaction and trust.

RJR Demo & Junk has been recognized as the best Junk Removal Company in Ajax by ThreeBestRated®, passing their rigorous 50-Point Inspection for excellence.

AJAX, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RJR Demo & Junk is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 3 Junk Removal Companies in Ajax, Ontario, by the independent review site ThreeBestRated®. This distinction highlights the company’s continued commitment to providing exceptional demolition and waste removal services to the Durham Region community.

ThreeBestRated® selects its top local businesses using a rigorous 50-Point Inspection process. Unlike pay-to-play awards, this inspection evaluates companies based on reputation, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and general excellence. RJR Demo & Junk’s inclusion in this exclusive list validates their standing as a trusted, high-quality service provider in the area.

Commitment to Excellence:

"We work hard every day to leave our customers smiling and their spaces clean. This award validates that effort," says Ryan Gibbons, Founder at RJR Demo & Junk. "Being recognized not just for our pricing, but for our history, trust, and customer satisfaction is a huge honor for our entire team."

RJR Demo & Junk has built a reputation for handling tough jobs that others might turn down, ranging from full-service interior demolition to standard residential junk pickups.

What This Means for Customers

For residents and business owners in Ajax, this recognition offers peace of mind. It confirms that when they hire RJR, they are choosing a company that has been vetted for:

* Verified History: A proven track record in the community.

* Customer Satisfaction: Consistently high ratings across multiple platforms.

* Transparent Pricing: Fair costs with no hidden fees.

About RJR Demo & Junk:

RJR Demo & Junk is a fully insured demolition and junk removal company serving Ajax and the greater Durham Region. Specializing in both residential and commercial projects, they offer services including gut-outs, concrete removal, hoarding cleanup, and general junk disposal.

Legal Disclaimer:

