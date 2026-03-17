Jool Baby Introduces the SmartWave Plus Touch-Free Diaper Pail: Where Elegant Design Meets Smart Technology

Jool Baby SmartWave Plus Touch-Free Diaper Pail Continuous liner system lets you dispose of diapers anytime without wasting a bag Jool Baby SmartWave Plus Touch-Free Diaper Pail

Wave-to-open technology and double-seal odor control in a sleek design that elevates the nursery

Most diaper pails look like trash cans you want to hide. We designed the SmartWave to be a beautiful piece of furniture, with touch-free technology you need when juggling a baby and a dirty diaper.” — Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jool Baby is launching the SmartWave Plus Touch-Free Diaper Pail, a beautifully designed solution that proves that the nursery essential doesn't have to look like a garbage can. With elegant wood-look accents, wave-to-open technology, and double-seal odor containment, the SmartWave is the diaper pail parents are proud to display in their nursery."Most diaper pails look exactly like what they are: trash cans you're trying to hide in the corner," says Judah Bergman, founder and president at Jool Baby. "We designed the SmartWave to be a piece of furniture you actually want in your nursery. It's beautiful enough to sit front and center, with the smart, touch-free technology parents need when they're juggling a squirmy baby and a dirty diaper. Just wave your hand, drop the diaper, and walk away. No touching, no odor, no fuss."Unlike traditional diaper pails that prioritize function over form, the SmartWave features a slim profile with subtle wood-look accents that complement modern nursery décor. Its elegant design elevates the space instead of detracting from it.The SmartWave's touch-free technology brings hands-free convenience to every diaper change. Simply wave your hand over the sensor to open the lid, drop the diaper through the odor-containing double-seal trapdoor, and the lid automatically closes after 7 seconds. No more touching dirty lids or struggling with foot pedals while holding your baby. An optional button mode keeps the lid open for multiple diaper changes or cleanup, then closes with another press. The included lavender-scented baking soda deodorizer helps neutralize smells, keeping your baby's space fresh and inviting.Built with budget-conscious parents in mind, the SmartWave works with both Jool Baby continuous liner refills and standard kitchen trash bags, giving families flexible options. The custom unscented liner refill included with the pail holds up to 495 newborn diapers, and the innovative continuous liner system lets you empty the pail at any time without wasting bags. The pail holds up to 50 newborn dirty diapers at a time between empties.Key Features:• Elegant design with slim profile and subtle wood-look accents that elevate nursery décor• Touch-free lid: wave your hand to open; lid automatically closes after 7 seconds• Optional button mode keeps lid open for multiple uses; press again to close• Double-seal trapdoor helps contain odors while allowing easy diaper disposal• Holds up to 50 newborn dirty diapers at a time• Includes one custom continuous liner refill• Continuous liner system lets you dispose of diapers anytime without wasting a bag (additional liner refills available separately)• Also compatible with standard kitchen garbage bags for budget flexibility• Includes a lavender-scented baking soda deodorizing sachet (replacement sachets available)Product Details:• MSRP: $99.99• Available at: Target, Amazon, Babylist, Meijer and Joolbaby.com• Launch Date: March 2026# # #About Jool BabyJool Baby is the partner that helps parents find balance in the chaos with smart, affordable, and design-forward baby and potty training solutions that work. Built on innovation, value, and trust, Jool Baby is loved nationwide, from Target, Walmart, and Babylist to Amazon and TikTok Shop, because it gets what real parenting looks like: imperfect, chaotic, and full of heart. For more information, visit https://joolbaby.com

Jool Baby SmartWave Plus Touch-Free Diaper Pail

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