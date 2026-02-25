Seattle University School of Law Announces New Mehta Wahi Scholarship Supporting Global Legal Education
New scholarship will support an LLM student with a demonstrated interest in South Asia-related legal, social, or policy issues.
The Mehta Wahi Scholarship is designed to support an LLM student with demonstrated interest in South Asia-related legal, social, or policy issues. The scholarship reflects the donors’ shared belief in the transformative power of legal education and its ability to advance justice across borders.
Pallavi Mehta Wahi and Ash Wahi are supporters of a range of civic and community-focused initiatives in the Seattle region. Through this gift, they underscore the importance of global legal study as a pathway to leadership, recognizing that today’s lawyers must be equipped to work across legal systems, cultures, and borders.
“This scholarship represents more than financial support — it represents a commitment to who belongs in the legal profession,” said Dean Anthony E. Varona of Seattle University School of Law. “At Seattle University, we believe excellence in legal education must be inclusive, global, and accessible. Our international students bring extraordinary talent and perspective to our community. By expanding access for internationally trained lawyers, the Mehta Wahi Scholarship strengthens our shared pursuit of justice and ensures that diverse voices continue to shape the future of the law.”
“Scholarships like the Mehta Wahi Scholarship are transformative — not only for the individual student, but for the broader legal conversations we cultivate at Seattle University,” said Sital Kalantry, professor of law and founding director of the Roundglass India Center.
A scholar of comparative law whose work examines Indian and U.S. democracy, Kalantry emphasizes that engaging diverse legal perspectives deepens our understanding of U.S. law itself.
“By supporting an LLM student focused on South Asia-related legal and policy issues, Pallavi and Ash are advancing meaningful cross-border dialogue and strengthening ties between legal communities," she said.
The Mehta Wahi Scholarship strengthens Seattle University School of Law’s growing global profile. The law school enrolls students from around the world and is nationally recognized for its emphasis on access to justice, public service, and experiential learning. Its LLM program equips internationally trained lawyers with a strong foundation in U.S. law while fostering global legal understanding.
The scholarship will be administered in partnership with Seattle University’s Roundglass India Center, which works across Seattle University to deepen teaching, research, and people-to-people connections related to India and the Indian diaspora. Founded by Kalantry in 2023 through a generous gift from the Roundglass Foundation, the center supports faculty scholarship, student exchange, and dialogues about India and Indian American concerns.
By supporting an LLM student at Seattle University School of Law, the Mehta Wahi Scholarship contributes to the university’s Jesuit mission of educating the whole person and preparing professional leaders committed to justice and humanity.
